PERRYVILLE — This past Saturday, the town of Perryville hosted its first annual Livid Leprechaun 5k to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an early morning race. The event drew over 90 runners to the start line.
“The 5k went really well for a first time race,” said the organizer of the 5k, Danielle Hemling. “It was great to see everyone show up and show their support and I hope we can continue this as an annual event.”
Competitors in the Livid Leprechaun 5k ranged from all ages with one of the youngest competitors, Vincent Moore, 6, competing for his first time. Vincent finished with a time of 25 minutes and 40 seconds.
Moore ran alongside his mom, dad and sister chanting “we can do this” as they finished the race.
“Vincent has been running since he could walk,” said Raissa Moore, Vincent’s mother and the head coach of the Perryville High School girl’s track and field team. “He was really excited to get out and race.”
Accompanying the Moore family were a few of their longtime family friends.
“We all ran against each other in high school and then ran together in college,” said Raissa.
The group noted that their time running the Livid Leprechaun 5k was everything but a competition and they were enjoying the time together. They also noted that they were excited for the free beer each runner got from 5th Company Brewing after the race.
All of the profits from the Livid Leprechaun 5k were used to support the Friends of the Perryville Police Department Outreach Program – a non-profit organization that works to provide alternative solutions to at-risk youth.
The top finisher of the 5k was Brett Page, who finished with a time of 20 minutes and 11 seconds.
