PERRYVILLE - Second chance points and a masterclass performance from guard Dylan Wheeler led Fallston to a 73-57 win over the Perryville Panthers Tuesday night.
Wheeler scored a game-high 36 points while Dylan Kreis added 11 points on a night where the Cougars dominated on the glass and made some key shots when things got tight.
After building an 11 point lead early, Fallston saw Perryville get its offense on track near the end of the first half and get the deficit within 33-27 at halftime.
The momentum would be short lived, however, as the Cougars opened the third quarter on a run of their own and extended the lead to as much as 17 in the period.
Perryville was consistent on offense despite some trouble making plays at times. The Panthers saw six players score 7 points or more.
Tayvin Griffin led the way with 12 points. Sean Beard scored 11 points, Angelo Stanley chipped in 10 points, Daniel Tserkis added 9 points, Caedon Kestner poured in 8 points, and Connor Vacine scored 7 points.
"We stayed in a man-to-man (defense), it was definitely rebounding, but their big men outplayed us down low," Perryville coach Ron Kidd said. "We have got to understand our plays and not force bad shots and what for the plays, and the shots, to come to us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.