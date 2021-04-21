BEL AIR — Last Monday’s Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) Board of Education meeting was dominated by discussion of plans to adjust school boundaries to balance enrollment.
During public comment at the start of the meeting, 18 of the 23 callers expressed concerns about what the potential boundary adjustments would mean for the HCPS students in their communities. Many pointed to a preliminary map of potential boundary adjustments for elementary schools which was recently published on the HCPS website.
Monmouth Meadows, a neighborhood near Harford Glen Park, had an impressive presence, with 11 parents calling to oppose shifting their students from Emmorton Elementary to nearby Abingdon Elementary. Five parents from the Bulle Rock neighborhood of Havre de Grace also opposed shifting their students from Havre de Grace Elementary to Roy-Williams Elementary.
While parents largely acknowledged that the map online is a preliminary suggestion, with more formal recommendations expected to come before the end of the school year, many criticized the recommendations as disruptive and hurtful to impacted communities.
“These maps will affect people's jobs, people’s lives, people's kids’ daycare, lots of things,” said one Bulle Rock mother of three who argued that, with implementation targeted for the 2022-2023 school year, the district is not giving parents enough time to take stock. “The fiscal year is basically almost over, so that only gives us one full year to plan out the rest of our lives.”
Some even asked — why are we doing this now? As if HCPS students and families don’t have enough to worry about, balancing the safety concerns of COVID alongside the pandemic’s impact on more than a year of schooling.
Well, Superintendent Sean Bulson answered that there will never be a perfect time to pursue the initiative, and underscored that balancing enrollment is a step toward making sure that all students can be better supported by the resources at their home schools.
“I arrived here two and a half years ago, and it was overdue then,” Bulson said. “The expectation that we provide as equitable access to resources as possible — this is a really critical step in that.”
The district brought in consulting firm Flo Analytics to recommend boundary shifts based on demographic data, population projections and community input. Flo Analytics analyst Kate Doiron explained that over 650 phone surveys and over 4,000 online survey responses offered some insight into how the public feels about redistricting.
On average, 61 percent of phone respondents were aware that some district schools are overcrowded, and the same percentage of parents agreed that adjusting school boundaries may be necessary to address the issue. Online, almost 70 percent of respondents were aware of the overcrowding problem, while closer to 65 percent said adjusting boundaries may be needed.
Many parent groups expressed concern about seeing their neighborhoods divided, and Dorion stressed that feedback could help Flo refine its recommendations to the district. Others, however, pushed back on proposed changes due to perceived differences in the quality of learning at some schools, as well as the effects of school rating on property values.
Board members were back and forth on this.
Carol Mueller, who represents the more densely populated District C in the Bel Air region, pushed back on the idea that some schools are better and some are worse.
“They’re all Harford County Public Schools,” she said.
However, others gave more credence to the concerns parents have about the quality of education and supplementary resources at some schools. For appointed member-at-large Patrice Ricciardi, the argument that they’re all HCPS schools doesn’t quite go far enough.
“There is a rating difference between the schools, and I think we have to understand some of the parents' concerns,” she said. “We may or may not be able to do anything about it, but that is a legitimate concern.”
Doiron said that the socioeconomic status of a community would not factor into Flo’s recommendations, and Associate Superintendent Cornell Brown pushed back on the idea of using tax data to inform boundary adjustments, asserting that all HCPS schools should be considered equal in terms of what they can do for county students.
Two days later, the district held a community forum which looked at each proposed boundary change at the elementary level one by one and solicited feedback from community members. Doiron stressed that the district is still in an early stage of the process.
More community forums will be held, and efforts to gather feedback with a specific focus on middle and high schools are already underway. Under the current timeline, Flo will look to present a finalized set of recommendations to Bulson and the board in June. Even then, the changes will not be set in stone — they will still require consensus among members of the board, county council and other stakeholder groups.
