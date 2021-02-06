HARFORD COUNTY — On December 29, 905 acres of hardwood forest were permanently protected and added to Maryland’s Stoney Demonstration Forest in southern Harford County. This significant conservation success is the result of a multi-year partnership between Maryland Department of Natural Resources, The Conservation Fund, Harford Land Trust, and Aberdeen Proving Ground.
The property, now known as the Grays Run Tract of Stoney Demonstration Forest, sits in between Creswell and Aberdeen with I-95 to the southeast and Carsins Run Road to the northwest. It will be managed by the Maryland Forest Service along with the existing 318-acre James Run Tract of Stoney Forest nearby.
“This expansion of Stoney Demonstration Forest will forever preserve a significant green space and allow for the continued conservation of important forestland, wetlands, wildlife, and waterways in the region,” Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said. “We thank our partners for their years of tireless work to help us secure and protect this important property for future generations.”
Following the purchase of the property by real estate developer Victor Posner in 1979, it was widely assumed that the property would be developed for residential or commercial uses. However, Hollywood One LLC, the entity which owned the property, fell into bankruptcy in 2018.
The conservation partners doggedly pursued the property through the Miami-based bankruptcy court proceedings. Numerous large-scale developers attempted to purchase the property and two developers were awarded contracts for the property, but both failed to settle.
The Conservation Fund ultimately emerged as the successful bidder at $4.6 million in May 2020. Funds for the acquisition came from Program Open Space, Maryland’s primary source of funding for conserving open space.
“The Stoney Forest project is a great example of the power of partnership, from Maryland Department of Natural Resources via Program Open Space, to local support provided by the Harford Land Trust, to the transactional expertise demonstrated by The Conservation Fund. This was an all-encompassing project, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of a such an important conservation outcome,” said Bill Crouch, Maryland Director of The Conservation Fund.
Notably, the property backs up to and buffers the one-acre site of the Bush Forest Chapel, constructed in 1769. According to the Maryland Historical Trust, the Chapel was the oldest Methodist meeting house in Harford County, the second oldest in Maryland, and the third oldest in America.
The Grays Run Tract provides Harford County with innumerable ecological benefits including unbroken woodland habitat, stormwater absorption and filtration, and carbon storage. The forest offers tremendous scenic value and will soon be an important outdoor recreation space in central Maryland.
“Large wilderness areas like this are a necessity for Harford County’s quality of life. Stoney Forest will forever be a place where residents can find adventure, solace, and learning,” said Harford Land Trust Executive Director, Kristin Kirkwood. “We are overwhelmed with gratitude for our partners and members who made the dream of expanding Stoney Forest a reality.”
