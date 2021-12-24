North East basketball coach Seth Grimes (far left) presents Matthew Wallace (center) with a basketball commemorating his induction into the school’s 1,000-point Club. Wallace is joined by parents, Mark and Season Wallace.
North East basketball coach Seth Grimes (far left) presents Matthew Wallace (center) with a basketball commemorating his induction into the school’s 1,000-point Club. Wallace is joined by parents, Mark and Season Wallace.
Cody Futrell
Solomon George brings the basketball up court for North East against Havre de Grace on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
Former North East basketball all-conference guard Matthew Wallace has been through more than many high school athletes before him.
His senior class saw its entire sports calendar wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But spirts were jolly on Monday as Wallace received an early Christmas present from his alma mater.
Wallace was inducted into the “1,000 Point Club” at North East with 1,188 career points costing his varsity (880) and junior varsity career (308).
“Yes definitely ” Wallace said of receiving this early Christmas gift from NEHS during halftime of the North East versus Havre de Grace varsity game. “This meant a lot. I didn’t know, obviously, until a couple weeks ago so it just means a lot to show how much they care.”
Of course, Wallace would not get their without a great support system such as his parents Mark and Season Wallace. It was hours of hard work on and off the court and working out with his father to constantly improve his game.
It even led to a chance to play at the collegiate level at Cecil College where he is now a freshman.
“My parents have been great in supporting me,” Matthew said. “My dad helping with my shot and working out with me.”
The hard work payed off during a great career that helped coach Seth Grimes set a standard for the Indians.
“Matt did a lot of good things for this program,” Grimes said. “He is a good kid. Sad he never got a true opportunity to get to 1,000 points his senior year as he surely would have gotten it. Missing last year hurt him a lot but he saw the bigger picture and he just build from there (playing now at Cecil College).”
The current Indians did not have as holly and jolly a time on Monday as Havre de Grace rocked the home team in a 67-42 rout.
Havre de Grace guard Dominik McKinney scored a game-high 18 points for the Warriors while Will Lawder added 13 points.
Austin Keefer scored 15 points to pace North East while Ethan Hassell added 15 points.
The pressure defense of HDG was stout and helped them build a 16-10 lead early. After the Indians pulled with 24-19, the Warriors closed the first half on a 15-0 run and never looked back.
“It is something we have been working on a few weeks,” Coach Brian Eberhardt said. “It worked out for us tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.