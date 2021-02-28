A new online poetry journal founded by four Delaware women, including one from Newark, hopes to demonstrate the creativity of women over 50.
Titled “Quartet,” the journal has its origins in a twice-a-year writers retreat the four founders – Wendy Ingersoll Perry, Jane Miller, Linda Blaskey and Gail Comorat – take in Chestertown, Md. The group published a book “Walking the Sunken Boards,” based on the experience.
“It really springs out of our getting together and being able to be inspired by each other over so many years,” Miller said. “The journal feels like an organic outcome of that. Giving other women that same opportunity, not in person but online, really felt like it was a way to once again generate creativity and reflect the creativity of others.”
Miller said the group began working on the journal last year, with the first issue being published in January.
The first issue was by invitation only, and featured Delaware Poet Laureate Fleda Brown and other well-known female poets.
The second issue will take submissions from the public, with the only requirement being that the writer has to be a woman over 50.
“The only restrictions we have are gender and age,” said Perry, a Newark resident. “But our readership is of any age and any gender or gender choice. It’s writing by women, but it’s not necessarily for women.”
“If women are trying to express themselves, they would certainly like to have men listen,” she added.
Perry said she considers the journal to have a national reach, not just a regional one. Perry said there’s been a huge movement for senior women to have a stronger voice. She considers the journal one more way to encourage women writers to discuss topics particular to older women.
“It’s been such a fund adventure for us in our senior years,” said Perry.
Miller first fell in love with poetry at the age of 21, but walked away from the medium after college because she didn’t think she had anything to say at that point in her life. Miller only returned to poetry in 2010. She was accepted to the Delaware Writers Retreat, which proved to be a formative experience.
Perry, on the other hand, only began writing poetry after she had children.
“I was just doodling and writing something about one of my children. The next day, my husband then looked at it and said, ‘That’s a poem,’” said Perry. “I just started thinking about putting words together to say something. I started doing it a lot just for fun. Up until then, I was in my mid 30s, I had never taken a poetry course before. So I’m here to say you can start anytime in your life.”
The journal accepts all types of poetry styles, from free verse to more traditional rhyming forms.
“I like to be surprised, I like to be moved,” said Perry. “A poem can be very skillful but if it doesn’t touch me emotionally, I don’t respond to it.”
Perry’s editor’s choice in the issue was a poem called “Starbucks Name” by New York City-based poet Diana Goetsch. The poem describes the experience of a transgender women transitioning late in life through the mundane act of buying a coffee.
Instead of having a traditional artist biography, featuring a list of prior publications, the journal asks writers to contribute an artistic statement about what motivates their work.
“People have really responded to that,” said Perry. “They feel like they get to know what the writer is thinking and where they are coming from.”
Most issues feature a book review along with an interview with a notable poet.
“As you get older, you become more reflective,” said Perry. “You look back at your life and you know mortality is ahead of you.”
The first issue of Quartet is free to read online at quartetjournal.com.
