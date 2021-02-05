ELKTON — A lifelong Harford County resident recently took the plunge and decided to see how life works on the other side of the river, as Cecil County Economic Development Director Steven Overbay assumed his new role back in December.
Now several weeks into the job, Overbay said he can’t be more appreciative for the opportunity to help shape the future of Cecil County.
Overbay is no stranger to the economic development field, having most recently served as deputy director of community and economic development in Harford County.
During his time working with Harford County economic development he noted his role was as a “friendly competitor” to Cecil County, but added that his former role made it very important for him to know what was going on in Cecil County. This knowledge made it very helpful in assuming his current position as director in Cecil County.
“It is just an incredible honor to have been chosen for this position,” Overbay said, describing the opportunity as similar to being handed the keys to a Ferrari. “A lot of assets are in place, my job is mainly to keep the thing on the road and take the most efficient path to create a diverse economy”
In keeping with the automotive theme, Overbay stressed the importance of having a diverse economy, noting that lack of diversity can create serious problems, similar to the issues in the automobile industry that have created negative ripple effects throughout Detroit, Mich. and the surrounding region.
Overbay defined diversity as promoting a true focus on all businesses in Cecil County, from small family-owned businesses to agriculture, manufacturing, logistics and a whole host of other businesses.
“From small businesses to Amazon, all businesses deserve fairness.”
A diverse economy also means a diversity of opportunities. Overbay, whose department also oversees county tourism initiatives, said that quality of life for the residents of Cecil County is very important to helping to create a robust economy.
“To create a stable economy you need good quality of life factors,” he said. “We want to create live, work, play opportunities for residents. We want Cecil County to be a place people want to be.”
He noted that the county is ideally positioned along the I-95/US-40 corridor and is within a days drive of one-third of the nation’s residents.
To that end, he said the county has a strong tool kit for continued positive development including large available parcels ripe to help create the opportunities county officials are looking to generate. In addition, he noted that Cecil County has a tremendous resource that is lacking in some respects in Harford County, namely a large amount of waterfront property that can bring additional business and recreational opportunities to the county. He added that this combined economic development and tourism focus would be hugely important to continue development in the county.
Overbay said the county’s tourism office would be moving to a new location in North East beginning February 17, in part to give the office a more centralized location within the county in which to conduct its business.
Overbay also touted many of the county’s other assets including the facilities at Fair Hill, the many wineries and breweries in the county, the proposed Great Wolf Lodge project and the importance of expanding and growing opportunities on the county’s various waterways including promoting tournament fishing activities as a way to bring in more economic investment and opportunities.
“We really are in a prime position,” he said. “I think we are really positioned for the flood gates to open for opportunities.”
He also spoke about the opportunities available through sports tourism, both in the already accessible fields at Calvert Regional Park and including the proposed sports complex as part of the Southfields project.
“The goal is to determine how we can capitalize on the amazing opportunities we have available,” he said. “The county parks and recreation department has some tremendous programs with the goal of utilizing the assets we have to bring the best opportunities we can to the table.”
Overbay said that in taking over the position he has inherited a very strong team with a wealth of knowledge and a strong diversity of backgrounds.
“It’s been a really cool nine weeks getting to know them,” he said.
Overbay specifically praised the work of his team prior to his arrival, noting that he arrived in the middle of distribution of funds as part of the CARES Act package and that those efforts were ongoing.
“Our goal is to continue that effort (distribution of CARES Act funding), and do what we can to help usher our businesses through. The sustainment effort is our first and foremost priority.”
On a broader economic development front, Overbay said that several projects will be of huge importance going forward, mainly the Bainbridge project and the proposed Southfields project. He said that while COVID-19 has created many difficulties for businesses throughout the county it has not slowed the interest in businesses coming to the county.
“I think many businesses have been looking at the pandemic as an opportunity to reset and resize,” he said. “I can tell you that prospecting for businesses have been strong. The number of prospect calls we are getting has been surprising, but we have people who are looking to make sizable investments in Cecil County.
Overbay said that one of his primary focal points in the job will be to help continue to develop agriculture opportunities in Cecil County, long a very important component of the county’s economy. He touted the work of Maureen O’Shea who he said has done “a tremendous job” keeping the county laser focused on agriculture related businesses and the overall agricultural economy.
Overbay said that based on everything he has been presented with in Cecil County he was excited about the future.
“This is the kind of job where it is fun to get up every day and come to work,” he said.
