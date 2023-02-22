PORT DEPOSIT - A gun-related barricade situation at a home near Port Deposit on Wednesday morning ended peacefully when law enforcement officers entered the residence - more than five hours after arriving at the scene - and arranged for the resident to receive a psychiatric evaluation at a hospital, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.

