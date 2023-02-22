A Cecil County Sheriff's Office deputy watches as an agency crime scene technician (right) walks outside a home near Port Deposit late Wednesday morning, shortly after a multi-hour barricade situation there ended peacefully.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
PORT DEPOSIT - A gun-related barricade situation at a home near Port Deposit on Wednesday morning ended peacefully when law enforcement officers entered the residence - more than five hours after arriving at the scene - and arranged for the resident to receive a psychiatric evaluation at a hospital, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, reported that the police standoff started at approximately 5 a.m. Wednesday at the residence in the 2000 block of Hopewell Road, after deputies responded to a "shots fired" complaint and surrounded the house, which was occupied by only one person - a man whom Holmes declined to identify due to the circumstances surrounding the incident.
"The man was experiencing a mental health issue. We do not release the names of people with mental health issues. We also don't provide certain details (about an incident) to protect the patient's identity," Holmes explained.
Holmes confirmed that investigators later determined that the man had fired multiple gunshots inside that residence, further reporting that no one was wounded.
He also confirmed that officials left an automated phone message alerting "residents in that vicinity" that "police activity" was occurring and cautioning them to avoid the area. In addition, Holmes confirmed that first responders blocked several roads near the police standoff to keep people away from the unfolding scene.
"We made multiple attempts to contact him by phone and with a loudspeaker without success. He was unresponsive to us," Holmes said, referring to law enforcement officers outside the house trying to speak with the man who was holed up inside the residence.
At approximately 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, after methodically maneuvering toward the residence, deputies were able to safely enter the home and take the man into custody, police said. An ambulance crew then drove the man to ChristianaCares Union Hospital in Elkton for a psychiatric evaluation, police added.
Because gunshots had been fired inside the residence by the man - law enforcement officers did not discharge their weapons - CCSO crime scene technicians responded to the house. As of Wednesday afternoon, no charges had been filed against the man, according to Holmes.
