MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, PA. — Pennsylvania State Police investigators are trying to find a man believed to have ties to Cecil County after he allegedly broke into an 80-year-old woman’s Middletown Township home, bound her to a chair with duct tape and robbed her, police reported.
Investigators identified the suspect as 45-year-old Christopher Dougherty who, according to the PSP, may have ties to Elkton and Rising Sun, as well as these Pennsylvania towns: Aston, Chester, Havertown and Upper Darby. They identified the alleged victim only as Dougherty’s adoptive mother.
Police allege that Dougherty, armed with a hammer, forcefully entered his adoptive mother’s residence in Middletown Township (Delaware County) at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, bound her to a chair with duct tape and stole about $1,500 in cash, her cell phone and her car keys, before fleeing in a red 2002 Buick Century with a HYH-3785 Pennsylvania license plate.
“If seen, please call 911 and do not approach, as Dougherty was described by the victim as having violent tendencies,” a PSP spokesman cautioned.
Anyone with information that might help investigators locate Dougherty is asked to call PSP Trooper Matthew Smith, who is assigned to PSP Troop K-Media CIU, at 610-558-7080.
Tips also may submitted by calling Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). All callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
A search of Cecil County Circuit and District Court records dating back to 2010 indicate that Dougherty was placed on 18 months of supervised probation in April 2018, after he pleaded guilty to possession of a concealed and dangerous weapon relating to a May 2014 incident. As part of that plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed a related handgun in vehicle charge in exchange for Dougherty’s guilty plea, court records show.
