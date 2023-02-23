RISING SUN — An 81-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed and a woman and a boy were injured on Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on a highway near Rising Sun, according to Maryland State Police.
The fatal crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Telegraph Road (Route 273), east of Rising Sun and a short distance west of Plumpton Park Zoo.
MSP Lt. Jeffrey Kirschner, commander of the agency's North East Barrack, identified the man who was killed as John Weaver, of Oxford, Pa., and reported that he was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
An MSP helicopter crew flew one injured person - Sandra Weaver, 71, also of Oxford, Pa. - to University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore, he reported.
Meanwhile, an ambulance crew drove the other injured person - reportedly a 12-year-old boy, also of Oxford, Pa. - to Nemours Childrens Hospital (commonly called A.I. duPont Childrens Hospital) in Wilmington, Del., according to Kirschner, who was not at liberty to release the boy's name because he is a minor.
Based on the preliminary investigation, John Weaver was driving a GMC Arcadia in the westbound lane of Route 273 when he inexplicably lost control of the sport utility vehicle, Kirschner said. The SUV veered off the right side of the highway and overturned, before coming to rest on the shoulder of the road, he added. Information regarding which passenger seats Sandra Weaver and the boy occupied was available, as of late Thursday afternoon.
MSP troopers and Cecil County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene, as did numerous volunteer firefighters from this county. The SUV caught fire after the crash, and bystanders and Plumpton Park Zoo personnel extinguished the flames before firefighters arrived, according to Matthew Blakeley, chief of The Community Fire Company of Rising Sun.
Emergency workers closed both lanes on a portion of Route 273, allowing for paramedics, firefighters and law enforcement officers to work and then for an MSP Crash Team to conduct an on-scene investigation.
