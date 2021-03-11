ELKTON — County Executive Danielle Hornberger expressed concerns about state mandates and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the county budget at Thursday’s annual State of the County Address.
“State funding is in such turmoil right now,” Hornberger said. “Overall funding for priorities like education is changing on an almost daily basis.”
She said the Relief Act, a law providing direct stimulus payments to Maryland residents, will cost the county $2 million in revenue. Passage of the Kirwan Commission’s “Blueprint for Maryland’s Future,” she added, will cost county taxpayers $41 million over the next eight years, with mandated local spending increases estimated to begin in 2025.
The county has received state and federal funds, such as from last spring’s federal CARES Act, that have mitigated some expenses due to COVID.
Hornberger emphasized that the county learned how to do more with less through strategies like postponing capital improvement projects in order to balance the budget. The county will maintain its AA bond rating, and the executive hopes to upgrade to a AAA bond rating in the future.
“We will continue to use every tool at our disposal to balance our budget, build back our emergency reserve funds, reduce costs and fees and provide tax relief to Cecil residents,” Hornberger said.
Hornberger praised the county’s COVID-19 response, pointing to how 50 percent of residents 65 and over have received a vaccine. Along with elderly residents, she said, ensuring CCPS staff received vaccines was a priority. To date, almost all staff who requested a vaccine have received at least one dose.
Hornberger said she will continue to push for full-time in-person instruction.
“Even though our schools are not at 100 percent capacity, students are in the classroom two to four days a week, and spring sports will begin March 15, with conditioning already taking place,” she said. “Although we are doing better than most counties in Maryland, as county executive, I will continue to advocate for a return to full-time in-person instruction.”
Hornberger said the county will keep businesses open to the greatest extent permitted under state and federal law.
Major upcoming developments include the new Great Wolf Lodge in Perryville, projected to bring $100 million in annual revenue. The Lodge provides more hotel rooms for the inaugural Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill event, a four-day equestrian competition. The Cecil County delegation in Annapolis introduced two bills to encourage state funding for the event.
Hornberger also praised the Bainbridge Development Corporation’s transformation of the 1,200-acre Naval Training Center in Port Deposit.
The county executive also hopes to diversify the economy to create a stable tax base, and plans to continue small business assistance through nine different grant programs, which have so far distributed $5.6 million to 627 companies.
The pandemic highlighted the importance of internet access to all sectors of the government and economy. Hornberger said she is working with U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen to expand internet access across the county.
“Broadband can no longer be seen as a luxury, but as a necessary utility for education, business, economic development and even public health,” said Hornberger.
County Council President Bob Meffley said internet problems have impeded government meetings because members live in areas with weak connections.
“I’m looking forward to April, when the council will be returning to the Elk Room for sessions,” he said. “Although the public will be limited to viewing and participating online, I hope the council’s ability to discuss and listen will be greatly improved.”
Meffley lauded the council’s work to preserve the county’s rural agricultural character through nominating 12 farms for agricultural preservation. He closed with a commitment to fiscal conservatism, noting that the county council did not increase taxes over the past year.
“Our community is made up of hard-working men and women who want the best for their families,” Meffley said. “They love the natural beauty of Cecil County — the many shorelines, the diversity of rural and small towns and friendly people. They want their government to function efficiently and effectively. They do not want their government to intrude into their privacy.”
