The MPSSAA prep basketball season is cranking up and many area girls teams are in a bit of rebuild mold after being left with a roster that has title varsity experience in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out last season entirely.
At Bohemia Manor, coach Sean Lenz and his crew have a small team but one that is getting after it in practice trying to make a statement that they will not back down.
“We have a tiny turnout for us to this point, and we don’t know about having a JV team,” Lenz said. “We have four girls back and some that have never played organized basketball in their. Coaching the beginners up has been a challenge thus far.”
Some of the returning players who could make a positive impact include Rylee Lenz, Raegan Lenz, Julia Walz, Erica Clarke, And Kara Pardue.
Reagan Lenz is working her way back to full strength following a recent knee injury.
Due to success in the 2019-2020 season, the Lady Eagles are moving up in division and limited depth will be a concern.
“Every game will be a challenge,” Lenz said. “We have limited depth, and we are moving up because of how we did two years ago. Even if we went up last year it was going to be a struggle. I think we can compete up there and the goal is to compete up there and make the playoffs.” At North East High School, coach Matt Haack is getting a lot of new faces and a couple familiar ones together to work together toward making their own push for a playoff berth this season.
“We have a few girls back that played two years ago,” Haack said. “We are working toward a fresh start. We are working with a lot of girls that haven’t played in years so just getting basketball back in the girls hands and learning the basics and hopefully get ready for the season ahead.”
Some senior leadership should be key for North East.
Catie Roberts, and Cailyn Hawley will be some of the top ball handlers and leaders for North East.
“Our two senior leaders I think will provide some leadership,” Haack said. “Just with their attitudes and their skill sets. Roberts has played before and is a good leader and ball handler. She has great attitude we can lean on her a bit. Hawley is a great scorer for us around the rim.”
Sophomore Katie Hammer has yet to see varsity action but she has impressed the coaching staff in the preseason.
