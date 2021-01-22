ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday unveiled key points of his fiscal year 2022 state spending plan geared toward offsetting the financial toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on Maryland families and businesses.
The governor’s budget and relief plans include a combined more than $2 billion in tax cuts and financial help for Marylanders, small businesses and retirees, and lays out millions of dollars in increased funding for K-12 public schools across the state.
“After a long year of sacrifice and struggle, my top priority is making sure Marylanders can keep more of their hard earned money in their pockets,” Hogan said, adding his budget does not require any tax increases, layoffs of state workers or cuts to essential services.
“The last thing that should ever be done in the middle of this pandemic would be to increase taxes on struggling families and small businesses,” he said. “That would cause more suffering and it would short-circuit Maryland’s economic recovery.”
The Republican governor did not give the total cost of his budget but is submitting it to the Maryland General Assembly on Wednesday, when he says the specifics of his spending plan will be public. Among the items Hogan previewed in his budget during a news conference on Tuesday were:
- $7.5 billion for K-12 education
- Fully funding Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts and Program Open Space, which assists with outdoor recreation projects development
- $411 million for higher education projects
- Funding for projects at HBCUs and community colleges
- $151 million for targeted tutoring
- $53 million to expand full-day pre-K
- $14 million for energy efficiency
- $43 million for renewable energy programs
- $978 million for mental health and substance abuse programs to combat heroin and opioid abuse epidemics
- Increased funding for local health departments
Hogan attributed the state’s ability to afford his plan to Maryland’s having received federal COVID-19 relief money, as well as his administration’s actions at the pandemic’s onset to curb unnecessary spending and cut millions of dollars in funding from state agencies.
“Without all those actions, this budget would look radically different,” he said. “It wasn’t magic. We took early and aggressive actions. It was a lot of hard work, a lot of belt-tightening and a little bit of luck.”
Of the reaction to his budget he anticipates from Maryland’s Democratic-majority state legislature, which has to approve his spending plan, Hogan said he imagines they will say, “’This is fantastic. How fast can we get it passed?’”
Sen. Addie Eckardt, R-37-Mid-Shore, who sits on the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee, said in an interview Tuesday afternoon Hogan should be proud of his plan, though she said she’s “looking forward to picking the budget apart item by item.”
“The devil’s in the details,” Eckardt said. “These are nice numbers, but I need to see how that plays out in the specific programs and how that then trickles down to our local jurisdictions. There will be a lot of discussion in our committee about what’s possible as we review the elements.”
Hogan said his budget and relief legislation will help Maryland remain prepared over the next few months, which he said he expects “could be some of the most challenging of the pandemic.”
