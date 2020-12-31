ELKTON — The Cecil County Health Department will transition from open COVID-19 testing to appointment-only testing beginning next week. Director Lauren Levy emphasized that testing is still accessible, adding that the department is expanding its hours for appointments, which can be booked online or by phone.
“It is still free, you do not need a doctor’s order, you do not need to be demonstrating symptoms or anything like that,” she said. “It’s just that we do have to move to this appointment-only model to be able to manage demand.”
Levy explained that in addition to increasing demand, the switch is due in part to worsening weather — the department previously ran regular drive-thru testing and would have to adjust plans to accommodate storms and other weather factors.
“We’re very dependent on the weather,” she said. “If we have a weather event and we have to cancel, it just becomes very challenging to manage.”
That said, Levy hopes that switching to an appointment-only model will ease some strain on the department staff, who she said have been working overtime to provide key health services to Cecil County residents since the onset of the pandemic in March.
To affirm that hard work, many department staff are among the first in line for newly-received COVID-19 vaccines. The Maryland Department of Health has distributed the first round of doses to counties by population, giving Levy and her team an initial batch of 90 vials, each containing about 10 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Still, they will soon need more — Levy expects to get through those 900 doses in about a week.
The department followed state and federal guidelines to determine the order of priority for vaccine recipients, beginning with healthcare workers, residents of long-term care facilities and first responders.
“Right now, the availability is pretty limited,” she said. “We’re getting a lot of phone calls from people who are very eager to know when they can get it, and unfortunately we don’t have a definitive date yet.”
As more supply rolls in from the state in the coming weeks, they will move to the next phase of priority. This comprises people over the age of 75 — of which Levy estimates there are around 6,500 in the county — as well as essential employees, including thousands of public employees in transit, education and postal service as well as workers in grocery stores, agriculture, childcare and other sectors.
Healthcare workers, including community providers, are included in the first priority group because they will become the essential vaccinators. Levy hopes that as the supply of vaccines becomes more widespread, they will be available to the general public through primary care physicians and even neighborhood pharmacies.
Maryland has been one of the slowest states in the country to distribute the vaccine, having only allocated about 10 percent of on-hand doses, according to Bloomberg News. Levy defended the state though, pointing out that the initial focus was equipping hospitals with enough doses to inoculate caregiving staff.
“The state is getting it out as soon as they can,” Levy said. “It took a couple of weeks for the allocations to come to the [county] health departments, but I don’t think, given the scarcity of supply at this point, that that was unexpected.”
According to Levy, initial surveys to gauge demand reflect ‘pretty high’ levels of hesitancy around taking the vaccine, with many people hoping to wait until the vaccine has been widely dispersed to be sure there are no unexpected side effects.
Levy said she understands.
“It’s been a stressful year, and people are feeling the weight of that stress,” she said. “People just want to see how everyone reacts. And so far, we haven’t seen any adverse reactions — the only side effect that we’ve heard about is a sore arm.”
That said, she emphasized that the vaccines from both Moderna and Pfizer, two pharmaceutical companies whose vaccines received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, have already been thoroughly tested on tens of thousands of people.
“These two vaccines have very strong safety profiles,” she said. “I’m hopeful that as people go through it, they’ll see that it is safe, and that they can expect to receive some protection, and that it’s going to help us with getting life back to normal sooner rather than later.”
Levy also repeatedly stressed that despite the first vaccines having been administered, the mitigation strategies which have become commonplace this year — face masks, social distancing, limiting large gatherings — would have to remain commonplace a while longer.
National trends reflect spikes in new case numbers after holidays throughout the year. Even though news of the first vaccines may have seemed like a Christmas gift from Santa himself, Levy said she plans to keep her celebrations small this year.
“My family had very small, quiet holidays at Thanksgiving and Christmas, and it’s different from previous years, but it’s hopefully just this year,” she said. “With a vaccine being distributed, I’m hopeful that we’re going to get back to being able to celebrate together the way we all want to, but I think we have to wait a little while longer.”
Having taken on her role just nine months before the pandemic hit, Levy joked that she thought her job was stressful enough up to that point, and is looking forward to slowly getting back to the department’s pre-pandemic priorities.
She credited her staff with helping her get through the challenging year and working hard to keep Cecil County safe — those open testing events were all run by department staff, often working overtime to provide those community services.
“The commitment and dedication here is really amazing, and I’m so proud to work here,” Levy said. “I can’t say enough good things. It’s really been nothing short of extraordinary, the way that everybody here has pulled together.”
Looking ahead to a new year, she thanked her community members for staying safe and limiting the spread of the virus in Cecil County as much as possible.
“I want to thank everybody for what they have been doing to protect themselves and their families,” she said. “Just focus on doing what you can to reduce your risk.”
