BEL AIR — Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) will begin a return to in-person learning with elementary students starting once a week on March 1, district leadership announced Monday. The decision came days after Gov. Larry Hogan urged schools around the state to get students back in classrooms, setting March 1 as a deadline to begin the reopening process.
In a meeting Monday night, members of the Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) Board of Education discussed the plan, as well as the sharply polarized response to reopening from parents and community members.
HCPS Superintendent Sean Bulson explained that the district’s decisions regarding reopening were previously guided by specific metrics — districts in counties with a seven day COVID-19 testing positivity rate above five percent or a seven day new case rate above 15 per 100,000 people were advised to stick with virtual learning.
“All throughout, we had people who didn’t feel we should be following us metrics, and we also had people who felt the metrics weren’t weren’t rigorous enough,” Bulson said. “Community transmission metrics have been pulled out of the guidance, so that does create a bit of a challenge for our planning.”
Hogan indicated support for districts which pursued face to face learning last fall, but stopped short of mandating reopening. Many districts around the state remained almost entirely virtual, following guidance from the federal guidance against reopening with a county
HCPS proceeded with almost entirely virtual learning through October and began bringing back some elementary students face to face once a week before returning to virtual learning amid a surge in local COVID-19 cases. Bulson stressed that the Maryland Department of Education approved the district’s continuity of learning plan in August, and added that the reopening plan going forward is an extension of the district’s previous strategy.
A key difference now, though, is the readiness of vaccines — HCPS teachers have begun receiving vaccines through the county health department.
The thinking behind remaining mostly virtual, Bulson said, was to minimize the disruption from a district staff — dozens or even hundreds — having to quarantine following potential exposure to the virus, potentially forcing the district to close entire school buildings on short notice.
Bulson said the protocols for quarantining after potential exposure will continue as the district proceeds with reopening, particularly as local health metrics remain higher than some district officials would like.
“Whether you agree with the science or not, we do have to follow those protocols,” Bulson said. “With students on buses, students in the cafeteria and students in the classroom, we end up needing to call all of those people in addition to the adults they’ve come in contact with.”
Harford County Health Officer David Bishai joined the meeting to share local guidance on the reopening strategy. He explained a concern that reopening schools would send the wrong signal to parents that other mitigation strategies are not important, leading to a surge in local cases.
“We are ready to give advice and our best scientific evidence on the basis for the school policies to keep our schools safe,” he said. “But when schools go back to in person, I am going to need the help of the school system to get that messaging and get the education out that high community transmission rates mean we have to continue our efforts to stay safe.”
Reopening is set for March 1, a week after the first HCPS staff to receive vaccines will have gotten their second doses to ensure immunity.
However, the district is beginning with students back just one day a week because they want to ensure schools can maintain the proper social distancing.
Some parents criticized the reliance on the six foot social distancing rule, pressing the district to lower the threshold to three feet. Bishai explained that the virus is much more likely to transmit between people at three feet than at six feet.
For many parents, though, the science is second to what they know from what they’ve seen at home — that many students are not adjusting well to virtual learning, and that while it’s too soon to know the full extent of learning loss, these students can’t afford to go without face-to-face instruction much longer.
Of fifteen public comment speakers who joined the meeting by phone, ten urged board members to support a faster return to schools.
“I cannot believe that we have come to the point where we must beg our Board of Education to get our kids in school,” one mother of two HCPS students said. “You must realize how crazy that sounds.”
Other parents spoke up in defense of the district, sharing concerns about the safety of reopening and commending HCPS teachers for doing their best to help students learn despite the circumstances.
“I do wholeheartedly believe Harford County is doing the best they can,” one mother with three Roy Williams Elementary School students said. “I do want to apologize on the behalf of the rest of the parents that are out here leaving harsh comments because I don’t think they’re deserved.”
In the middle of all this are students — one Harford Tech student worried that district leadership is not taking the mental health concerns of students seriously enough. With regard to reopening, she pleaded for a return not just to school buildings, but to more familiar models of instruction that don’t rely on technology.
“If students are being brought back into the building, I would like to advocate for regular instruction,” she said. “I do not believe that students will feel supported if they must still remain in front of the computer screen the entire day.”
Some board members worried about even the current reopening plan presented by Bulson.
“I have grave concerns about the disruptions that we will experience if the community transmission rate is still very high in a month, in a week or so,” board member David Bauer said.
His colleague Joyce Herald, however, said that disruption would be inevitable.
“The moment you feel like you have some type of normalcy and some rhythm, it’s going to be disturbed,” she said. “We have to expect that, but it is going to be very, very difficult.”
Board Member Tamera Rush was attending her final meeting before resigning due to relocating out of her district to a dream home in Havre de Grace. Many board members expressed warm sentiments toward Rush, but she had a clear message during her final board comment.
“One day a week is not enough,” she said. “We need our kids back in school.
Ultimately, the district did not need to seek board approval for rolling out the plan. Elementary students will return once a week starting March 1, and secondary students will return once a week starting March 15. Some students with special needs and learning challenges will be in schools four days a week.
