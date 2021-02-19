BEL AIR — Harford Community College recently announced a $615,848 gift from the Barclay D. Tucker II & Betty Lou Tucker Charitable Trust.
The Tucker Charitable Trust was established by longtime supporters of the College who were at the time residents of Havre de Grace. When the Tuckers’ gift was announced in 1995, it was the largest private gift to Harford Community College and the largest private donation to a community college in Maryland.
The Tuckers felt strongly about the value of community colleges and Harford Community College specifically. They saw firsthand how community colleges are a real service to the community. The Tuckers enjoyed attending cultural events at the College, and Mrs. Tucker took classes at Harford toward her degree in dental hygiene. Mr. Tucker’s aunt was a librarian at the College, and their good friend was the men’s basketball coach until his passing in 1994.
Their charitable trust was established so it would be a lasting legacy that would benefit Harford Community College and give students the opportunity to further their education.
“We are so appreciative of the Tuckers for recognizing the role that Harford Community College played in their lives. Their foresight 25 years ago is making an important contribution to the life of the College today by inspiring and educating students and the greater community,” said Dr. Theresa B. Felder, president of Harford Community College.
Upon the passing of the Tuckers—Barclay D. in 2009 and Betty Lou in 2020—the trust was liquidated, and proceeds were distributed. Harford Community College received 40 percent of the trust’s value.
The Tuckers’ legacy will be used to support the Harford Community College Foundation, Harford Community College Library and Harford Community College Cultural Arts Program and will create two scholarships: The Barclay D. Tucker II & Betty Lou Tucker Athletic Scholarship Fund and the Barclay D. Tucker II & Betty Lou Tucker General Scholarship Fund.
