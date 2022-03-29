Samantha Peterson goalie Perryville

Perryville goalkeeper Samantha Peterson made 17 saves on Friday versus Havre De Grace.

 Photo by Becky Young

Havre de Grace girls lacrosse defeated Perryville 16-6 Monday. Perryville held its own for a while but the offensive struggles of the Lady Panthers cost them in the end.

Perryville took 21 shots and came away with six goals.

Sarah Murrell led the way with 5 goals while Krizzia Belgira scored a goal on an assist by Kameryn Marcinkevich.

"The game was back and forth," Perryville coach Mary Dunman said. "We couldn't find the net. Our defense had a great game."

Indeed, defense seems to be a strength of this Perryville squad. goalkepper Samantha Peterson made 17 saves against Havre de Grace.

