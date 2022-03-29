Perryville goalkeeper Samantha Peterson made 17 saves on Friday versus Havre De Grace.
Havre de Grace girls lacrosse defeated Perryville 16-6 Monday. Perryville held its own for a while but the offensive struggles of the Lady Panthers cost them in the end.
Perryville took 21 shots and came away with six goals.
Sarah Murrell led the way with 5 goals while Krizzia Belgira scored a goal on an assist by Kameryn Marcinkevich.
"The game was back and forth," Perryville coach Mary Dunman said. "We couldn't find the net. Our defense had a great game."
Indeed, defense seems to be a strength of this Perryville squad. goalkepper Samantha Peterson made 17 saves against Havre de Grace.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Online calendar events delivered to you!
Subscribe to this newsletter to get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox twice weekly.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.