BEL AIR — Across the country, cities and small towns have embraced outdoor murals as a new way to foster an art form that is accessible to everyone. Bare, sometimes deteriorating, walls spring to life as two-dimensional works of art that tell stories at a glance.
Even locals may be surprised to learn that there are 25 outdoor murals in Harford County that celebrate the unique culture, history and destinations found here. Visit Harford’s new Mural Trail is the guide to finding them all.
“Our murals, some hidden in plain sight, beautify the sides of bridges, restaurants, business offices, park bollards, a beauty salon, a train station and even the exterior wall of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office in Bel Air,” says Greg Pizzuto, Visit Harford’s Executive Director. “Each mural painter is a regional artist who captured the one-of-a-kind spirit of our community and its people.”
Visit Harford’s trip planner uncovers murals that honor Bel Air’s art scene, Havre de Grace’s horse racing and maritime traditions, Aberdeen’s railroad history, Edgewood’s commitment to a welcoming community and more.
Harford’s mural artists include Ezra Berger, Jimmyo Burril, Shawn Forton, Paul Santoleri, Jack Pabis and Marshall Adams. Edgewood High School students spent a year creating Diversity is Beautiful on a retaining wall at the corner of Edgewood & Willoughby Beach roads as a gift to the neighborhood.
“Harford’s murals connect our residents to each other by celebrating our common history and memories. However, they also create a welcoming vibe to our visitors and a sure conversation starter!” says Pizzuto.
To take a tour of the murals and plan your trip, go to www.visitharford.com. Click on “Things to Do” and then find the Mural Trail on the dropdown menu. Visit Harford’s website also supplies details about outdoor recreation, shopping and restaurants located in the towns and backroads near the murals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.