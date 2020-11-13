BEL AIR — Harford County will grant up to $1 million of its federal CARES Act funds to help eligible residents pay their water and sewer bills.
The funds will be provided to the Harford Community Action Agency, which will administer the COVID-19 Residential Water & Sewer Emergency Assistance Program for individuals and families whose income has been reduced due to the pandemic.
“Unemployment and underemployment during COVID-19 have forced some Harford County families to make impossible choices, like deciding to pay for groceries or pay their water bill,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “This program through Harford Community Action Agency will help prevent hunger and homelessness, and connect residents to the support they need to live healthy and stable lives.”
Harford County residents who have experienced a financial loss due to COVID-19 and are below 80% of the area’s median income as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development are eligible for the program. Anyone who is past due on their water and sewer bill or needs financial assistance to help pay their bill in November or December should review the application and program guidelines at https://harfordcaa.org/harfordcares/. Applicants may be eligible for up to seven months of financial assistance.
Funds are limited and can only be applied to residential water and sewer bills due during the period between March 1, 2020 and December 30, 2020. Past due bills prior to March 1 are not eligible for this funding. Funding availability is first come, first served. Applicants must apply before December 4, 2020.
Harford Community Action Agency will provide individuals and families an assessment and payment assistance. Payments are made directly to the water and sewer provider on the applicant’s behalf. The Harford Community Action Agency will also help individuals apply for other programs, including fuel assistance, eviction prevention and food resources.
For more information on the COVID-19 Residential Water and Sewer Emergency Assistance Program contact Brittani Ayers at the Harford Community Action Agency (HCAA) at 410-612-9909. To learn more about Harford County Government programs to help families and support businesses please visit www.harfordcountymd.gov.
