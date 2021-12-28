There is a cornucopia full of great games to ring in the New Year during the first part of next week and Cecil County basketball teams will be in the forefront of those games.
What could prove to be the girls varsity game of the week will take place at The Tome Acadmey as the Titans go for the sweep of Cecil County schools when they host Elkton at 4 p.m. Monday. Elkton is looking to bounce back after losing three straight to close the 2021 portion of the schedule.
In other girls basketball action on Tuesday, Jan. 4, Rising Sun hosts Bohemia Manor at 6 p.m. Rising Sun is off to a 3-2 start to the season while the Lady Eagles are also 3-2 and are looking for their first winning streak of the season after a 28-24 win over Elkton last time out. Take a look below at other key matchups in the county through Dec. 5.
On the boys side, Aberdeen comes to North East as the Indians look to bounce back from a 67-42 loss in their last home game against Havre de Grace.
The scoring has been balanced for NEHS as of late with Ethan Hassell and Austin Keefer each scoring 15 points in that loss to Havre de Grace.
Monday, Dec. 3
C Milton Wright vs North East, GIRLS, 5:30 pm Tome vs Elkton, GIRLS, 4 pm North East vs Aberdeen, BOYS, 7 pm Tuesday, Dec. 4
Rising sun vs bo manor GIRLS, 6 pm Elkton vs bo manor, BOYS, 7 pm Wednesday, Dec. 5 Bel Air vs Elkton, GIRLS 3:30 pm Tome vs Bo manor, BOYS 4 pm Joppatowne vs Rising Sun, BOYS 5 pm
