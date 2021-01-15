ELKTON — Four hundred Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) staff received their first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Union Hospital Wednesday, with another 400 slated to receive doses on Friday.
Robert Buckley, the associate superintendent for administration services, explained that the district has worked closely with Health Department Director Lauren Levy to determine when they could begin offering vaccines to educators, who are in the first priority group below healthcare workers, first responders and residents of long-term care facilities.
School nurses were among those who administered the doses, beginning at about 7:30 a.m. and running through the afternoon. Buckley said everyone involved was excited.
“We’re thrilled,” Buckley said. “As [Levy] and I were walking through yesterday, even under our masks you could see the huge grins that we both had.”
The first 400 largely included staff who returned to school buildings this week to facilitate in-person instruction for five percent of students. Many hope the administration of vaccines to staff will allow schools to reopen again, although the district has yet to announce a timeline for return beyond the initial five percent.
While the district was able to reopen last fall without evidence of widespread viral transmission in school buildings, staff shortages arose in November as educators were forced to quarantine after potential exposure.
Buckley hopes the vaccinations will ease some of those issues, and is even working to ensure that substitute teachers, support staff and bus drivers — contract workers employed through a private company — get access.
“It really is a lot of moving pieces,” Buckley said. “We’re trying to navigate getting it all back together so that we can get our kids back in the buildings.”
Don’t forget — in order to take effect, the vaccines require a second dose after about four weeks. Buckley said that recipients signed up for their follow-up doses while they waited for the recommended 15 minutes to monitor any immediate symptoms.
While the district cannot mandate that staff take the vaccine, a survey of the more than 2,000 CCPS staff showed that only about 15 percent indicated they would not take it, compared to almost 70 percent who would. The remainder were unsure.
The district cross-checked these survey results against the list of staff who had returned for face-to-face instruction to identify the initial 400 recipients. Buckley said that many staff have since reached out hoping to change their survey response from ‘no’ or ‘not sure’ to ‘yes.’ He stressed that the district will try to accommodate any respondents who change their minds and decide to take the vaccine.
In addition to the initial 400 Wednesday and another 400 Friday, the district is planning for a third round next Wednesday. They will also work with the health department to set up rapid testing centers at schools across the district, which will help quickly identify cases that may arise in schools.
“We are in a very fortunate situation to have the partnership that we have with the health department, as well as Union Hospital,” Buckley said. “It’s very rewarding right now to see all the efforts that everybody has been putting into this.”
That said, it’s not over yet. As he commended the work of health department and district staff, Buckley pleaded with community members to be patient with the reopening timeline and to continue practicing the safety strategies to prevent community spread.
“It’s going to take everybody,” he said. “It’s going to take every person being cognizant of where they are, what they’re doing, and making sure that we’re adhering to our own expectations.”
