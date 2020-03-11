ELKTON — The Elkton Superfund site continues to move forward with remediation, but now has a proposed beneficial reuse for the property.
Tucked along the Little Elk Creek, the Spectron, Inc. Superfund site has made significant strides to clean up since the namesake’s solvent recycler left town, abandoning more than 500,000 gallons of solvents and other liquids on site, according to the first five-year report from the Environmental Protection Agency.
Now, cleared of signs of corrective action, an asphalt cap has the site’s appearance matching the overall goal to clean-up the former mess.
Per the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, or the Superfund law, the 1,100 companies that used Spectron’s services between the 1960s and 1988 are responsible for the clean-up. The Galaxy/Spectron remediation group, of about 26, have stepped up to its regulatory duties.
This group, which project coordinator and Earth Data Northeast’s David Fennimore works with, has spent “well in excess” of $30 million to remedy the damage left behind from the solvent recycling operations.
A new life for the site
“This is the nicest it’s looked in a really long time,” Fennimore.
The site’s elevated area may become home to a community solar operation. The solar panels would be hosted in the area pictured and would power the groundwater treatment plant. Neighbors could also buy into the solar energy at a discounted rate. More on this project is expected to develop soon.
For decades, residents of Providence Road and nearby residents watches as the former solvent recycling operation contaminated groundwater, soil and nearby bank of the Little Elk Creek — as well as the de/construction following EPA and Maryland Department of the Environment intervention.
“The neighbors have been awesome,” he said.
Fennimore also noted that it’s been a generally agreeable relationship between the responsible parties and the overseeing agencies — having no litigation take place, and each player, both regulatory and not, stepping up to the plate.
“[Everyone] is rowing with the same oar,” Fennimore said, “and shares the same vision to putting a good end on something that didn’t start off that way.”
Long road behind
The Superfund site, which is about six miles north of Elkton, sits in a stream valley of the Little Elk Creek. The five-acre property was originally a paper mill, which burned down in 1946, before the solvent recovery facility, Spectron, Inc., moved in between 1962 and 1988.
The group of Potentially Responsible Parties, i.e. Galaxy/Spectron, currently own the Superfund site.
During its time of operation, Spectron, Inc. violated serval permit restrictions and heard from both state and federal agencies concerning its infractions. There was waste sludge housed in an “unlined open air lagoon” next to the creek that contained solvents such as trichloroethene (an industrial chemical used for metal cleaning and in products such as adhesives, lacquers, dyes, etc.) and tetrachloroethene (a manufactured chemical used in the dry-cleaning, degreasing metal parts, etc.).
In 1982, the EPA and the then-Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene’s Office of Environmental Programs (now Maryland Department of the Environment) ordered Spectron to remove the top 6 inches of soil on the site and cover it with asphalt.
“The property owner installed concrete perimeter dikes around the process and storage areas and paved the remaining portion of the property with asphalt,” the report states. “This work also included the removal of ‘hot spots’ such as the former lagoon. However, contamination in shallow soils remained following this action.”
Then, in 1988, the property was ditched leaving the hundreds-of-thousands-of-gallon drums and tanks filled with solvents and other liquids. The removal action began in 1989 with the EPA to secure the property and remove hazardous materials. The report continues:
“Pursuant to an August 1989 Administrative Order on Consent, the [Potentially Responsible Parties] Group completed the removal action in 1990 to mitigate potential hazards of fire, explosion or exposure to these materials. The [Potentially Responsible Parties] Group entered into a second [Administrative Order on Consent] in October 1991 to control seeps of contaminated groundwater that were leaking out of the shallow soil along the bank of Little Elk Creek and posed a potential public health and ecological threat.”
