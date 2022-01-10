The Elkton Lady Elk shook off a slow start to pull away from North Harford in a 47-35 non-conference victory Monday in Harford County.
The Lady Elk trailed 12-10 at the end of the first quarter and 22-16 at halftime, but issues rebounding and some incredible ball sharing by Elkton led to a dominating second half for Elkton. The win is the third straight for Elkton.
The momentum swung in Elkton favor with a 8-2 run to close the second quarter.
That momentum carried over to the second half and the balanced scoring of Peyton Hardy (11 points), Akirah Watson (9) and Mikayla Jefferson (9 points) as those three totaled 18 points, the same as the rest of the Elkton team on Monday.
This is a three-headed monster that will be a handful for any opposing defense the rest of the season and can give the Lady Elk a legitimate shot at some playoff success.
After getting last season cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the three young players are putting together a strong bond on and off the court at the right time.
“They are finally getting the hang of playing basketball and not being robotic,” Elkton coach Gabe Sherrod said. “We are playing really good basketball.”
Rising Sun surges past North East
The Rising Sun Lady Tigers used a 15-3 run in the fourth quarter to defeat local rival North East, 46-31, on Thursday.
Sarah Clark paced Rising Sun with a game-high 17 points while McKayla Bennett added 9 points for the Lady Tigers.
Despite 11 points and 6 rebounds from Saylor Bare and Maddy Tadalan adding 5 points and 5 rebounds, North East had little offensive success in the fourth quarter while Rising Sun pulled away.
Leading 18-15 at halftime, The teams traded big baskets throughout the third quarter and North East was still within three points, 31-28, entering the final quarter.
Despite a defensive masterclass put on by Katy Hammer — 5 steals to go along with 6 points — the offensive woes in the second were too much for the Lady Indians to overcome.
“We had a slow start,” North East coach Matt Haack said. “We struggled to score in the fourth quarter, and (Rising Sun) pulled away for the win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.