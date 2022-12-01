WILMINGTON, DEL. — A head-on collision Wednesday night on Interstate 495 near Wilmington, Del., killed four people, including the Elkton resident who purportedly caused the crash while traveling in the wrong way on that highway — marking the second time in three days that someone from Cecil County allegedly caused a fatal crash in that state while driving against traffic, according to the Delaware State Police.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.