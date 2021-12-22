Two local boys basketball teams clashed in an incredible atmosphere Tuesday night with the game living up to the rowdy environment and setting.
The Elkton Golden Elk made some key steals and enough big plays to overcome a furious Perryville rally for a hard-fought 64-57 victory.
Elton led 39-34 at halftime but the majority of the second half belonged to the Panthers.
An 11-point swing allowed Perryville to take a 57-51 lead with 3:51 remaining in the game after Tayvin Griffin nailed a three-pointer and Jaimere Guy followed with a basket.
Elkton clamped down defensively and caused several turnovers leading to transition baskets as the Golden Elk closed the game on a 13-0 run to take the contest.
Bolton and Williams each had 12 points to pace Elkton and Bolton came away with three key steals in the closing two minutes.
“(Bolton) is our point guard and his performance was great,” Elkton coach Charles Givens, Jr. said. “He was able to direct our offense and direct traffic and he did a great job.”
It was the second game in as many days for Perryville and the Panthers showed grit and determination in fighting back to take a fourth quarter lead.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our guys,” Perryville coach Ron Kidd said. “Everybody had each others back and they played really hard. We turned the ball over and Elkton played really hard but we gave them a lot of opportunities that we really didn’t have to.”
Caedon Kestner led Perryville with 14 points while Griffin added 11 points and Guy chipped in 6 points.
