ELKTON — Danielle Hornberger, the Republican candidate for County Executive, is ahead based on returns from a week of in-person early voting, some mail-in ballots and early Election Day totals with 60.2 percent. Democratic candidate Jeff Kase trails with 39.6 percent.
“I’m very confident President Trump will carry Cecil County with a big win,” Hornberger wrote Tuesday night in a statement to The Whig. “We have worked hard to earn the support of the citizens of Cecil County.”
As polls closed Tuesday night, almost 1200 voters waited in lines at the county’s six polling locations — 111 at Bohemia Manor High School, 129 at North East High School, 140 at the county administration building, 161 at Elkton High School, 212 at Perryville High School and a whopping 423 at Rising Sun High School.
Voters in line at 8:00 p.m. were able to wait in line to cast their ballots, and the county cannot release any initial election day counts until all the polls are closed and every ballot is cast. The county counted about 7,200 mail-in ballots before early voting started, and received at least 5,000 more in the last week, which will be counted on Thursday, Nov. 5.
Pointing to the outstanding mail-in ballots, Kase said he would hold out to judge how the election results will shake out. He expressed optimism that some ballots returned from registered Republicans may cross party lines.
“I don’t think those numbers are going to fall straight to the candidates. I think I’ve got a I’ve got a chunk of Republican votes that are going to come my way,” Kase said Tuesday night in an interview with The Whig. “I really can’t render any kind of opinion.”
Looking back on the campaign, Kase thanked his coalition of volunteers and staff who worked to build his foothold in the county.
“It’s been a fantastic experience,” Kase said. “I owe a lot of gratitude to my campaign team. They worked very hard and they worked tirelessly.”
Hornberger defeated outgoing County Executive Alan McCarthy in the June primary election earlier this year with a commanding lead of more than 36 percentage points.
Later in the summer, McCarthy challenged the validity of Hornberger’s candidacy with a lawsuit alleging that she failed to submit a financial disclosure form on time. A judge denied McCarthy’s request that she be removed from the ballot in the general election.
Anticipating that her early lead would deliver her a general election victory, Hornberger wrote that she was looking forward to taking on the county executive job.
“I am optimistic that the voters will also elect me to be their voice for the next four years,” Hornberger wrote in a statement. “If that holds true, I will be honored to serve all of the citizens of our great county.”
Ruie Lavoie, the county’s Elections Director, thanked her team for facilitating a smooth election under unprecedented circumstances. She said it was the largest turnout ever for early voting and on Election Day in the county.
“We made history and Cecil County, no doubt,” she said. “Our election workers and staff — they stepped up and were absolutely incredible. I could not have asked for a better group of people.”
In other races, unopposed Republican County Council candidate Bob Meffley won reelection in District 1 with 96 percent of the vote. In District 5, unopposed Republic County Council candidate Jackie Gregory won reelection with 96 percent also.
Cecil County voters also cast ballots in school board races for District 1, where nonpartisan candidate Dianne Heath leads her opponent Sam Davis with a 17-point margin. In District 5, unopposed candidate Tierney Davis won a seat on the school board representing Elkton.
In an update just after 12 a.m., Danielle Hornberger held 14,628 votes, and Jeff Kase had 9,620, maintaining a 20-point lead.
In state and national races, Republican incumbent Rep. Andy Harris carried Cecil County with a 24-point netted 11,176, while Democratic challenger Mia Mason had 9,312. President Donald Trump holds a 20-point lead on former Vice President Joe Biden, with 14,768 votes to Biden's 9,807.
