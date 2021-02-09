ELKTON — The loudest sound at the Youth Empowerment Services (YES) office in Elkton is the laughter as dance music blasts in the background. Eleven members of the Drug Free Cecil Youth Coalition used the office as a home base to attend the national Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA) conference on drug use prevention last Thursday.
“Why would teenagers want to come if we weren’t having a good time,” said Beth Creek, the director of YES, when asked about the unexpectedly joyful atmosphere.
Usually, these students would be spending several days at the National Harbor, culminating in a visit to Capitol Hill to meet with government officials. On Thursday, the high-school students spoke to Representative Andy Harris and a representative for Senator Chris Van Hollen. Before Van Hollen’s aide’s' face covered the screen, Drug Free Cecil discussed their strategy for how to showcase the importance of federal funding to their drug prevention.
“I don’t want it to look like another bunch of kids. I want to be presentable,” said Perryville high-school junior Caleb Lawson.
“You don’t need it to be presented as adults. You can be presented as kids. You are who you are. That’s totally fine,” said youth advisor Erin Hamson.
Drug Free Cecil highlighted their accomplishments over the past year to prove how the federal money they received went to good use. The group provided over 400 meals to families over the past six months, earning First Lady Melania Trump’s recognition. On National Drug Take-Back Day, students collected over 40 pounds of prescription medication, compared to 12 pounds last year.
“When we raise money, we never see it because they (the kids) spend it,” said Virgil Boysaw, the coordinator for the drug-free communities grant in Cecil County.
The Youth Coalition has chapters in six high-schools in Cecil County. Creek said when COVID hit the organization had 340 students county-wide participating in events.
“They’re doing great things. When I was in high school, I was the opposite of these kids,” said Perryville high-school Resource Officer Deputy Stravos Plagianakos, who attended the conference.
Harris said Cecil County, with its collaborative approach between different government sectors, has been a model for how other counties in his district should handle substance abuse. He singled out Drug Free Cecil for praise, saying that the group’s peer-to-peer approach is more effective than top-down forms of drug prevention education.
“I’ve had teenagers, I’ve been a teenager, you listen to your peers,” said Harris. “You don’t listen to your parents.”
The group is considered “youth-led adult-guided” by the participants, as the students make important decisions, like creating a food distribution network. Adults just support them through handling financial work and dealing with government entities.
Throughout the day, Lawson took a leading role. Encouraging his coalition and speaking in-depth with legislators. However, Lawson is one of the newest members of Drug-Free Cecil, only joining several weeks before the conference on Thursday.
“I got invested in the people here,” said Lawson. “They’re actually getting results.”
Senior Ainsley Erdner writes a blog featuring an interview with a different member of Drug Free Cecil. She said the experience showcased the group’s diversity, with members coming from many backgrounds and experiences that led them to work in drug prevention.
Many Drug Free Cecil members have personal experiences with friends or family members suffering from substance abuse that motivated them to join the organization.
“If you don’t see drug use,” said Lawson. “I envy your innocence.”
Elkton High-School Sophomore Javier Villagomez was inspired by the impact of alcoholism on the Hispanic community in Cecil County. He currently focuses on translating Drug Free Cecil’s, even creating a Spanish language billboard in Rising Sun so that non-English speakers can access their message.
“It’s very difficult to reach out to the Hispanic community in Cecil County,” said Villagomez. “It’s mainly because of the language barrier; we can’t share the information we have with people who can’t understand it. if it’s hard for us during the COVID situation, imagine how hard it is for people who can’t get information.”
When the group broke for lunch, before starting a round of drug abuse prevention zoom sessions, Villagomez taught sophomore Jackson Osterbind how to say his name in Spanish.
“I feel more of a connection to you guys than I do the kids in my school,” Lawson said, addressing the group. “I actually feel connected to your lives while with the people in my school, it’s just something casual. I’ve only been here for three or four days, and I already consider you all to be family.”
