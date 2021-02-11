ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has again extended the deadline for residents to enroll in the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange.
Since the pandemic began a year ago Hogan has extended or opened new enrollment periods several times to allow for people who have lost jobs or work-based benefits.
The new May 15 deadline aligns with a federal enrollment period announced by Pres. Joe Biden for those states that use the federally operated health insurance market place at healthcare.gov.
“Maryland Health Connection is eager to align with the federal administration as well as other state marketplaces across the country to make health insurance more accessible as the pandemic continues to have devastating effects,” said Michele Eberle, executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange.
Anyone who enrolls by Feb. 15 will get coverage back to Feb. 1. Those who enroll between Feb. 16 and March 15 will be covered effective March 1. April 1 is the coverage date for those who enroll March 16-April 15 and May 1 for the enrollment between April 16 and May 15.
Until COVID-19 Maryland had one enrollment period each fall with coverage starting in the new year. These extended periods have helped more than 125,000 people get free or reduced price coverage.
“After last year’s COVID-19 special enrollment period saw record participation, we’re pleased to offer even more opportunities for Marylanders to enroll in coverage,” said Governor Hogan. “I strongly encourage Marylanders to consider taking advantage of this extension as we all look forward to a safer and healthier 2021.”
To view the different coverage options and to enroll go to marylandhealthconnection.gov
