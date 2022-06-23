BALTIMORE — Two men that made an impact on the local community. Two men of totally different backgrounds and two completely different generations.
Forever linked by football. Two lives taken too soon. A dark day for the city they loved.
Retired Baltimore Ravens legend Tony “The Goose” Siragusa and current Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson passed away Tuesday in unrelated incidents. A cause of death for neither man has been determined at this time.
Police responded to a home in north Baltimore Tuesday evening at 11:25 p.m. and found Ferguson unresponsive. He later was pronounced dead.
Siragusa was found dead on Wednesday. Medical reports on both are pending.
Ferguson arrived in Baltimore as a third-round draft pick in 2019 after being a two-time All-Conference USA selection and the NCAA college football all-time leader in career sacks out of Louisiana Tech University.
He quickly endeared himself to the Chesapeake Bay community and was described by those close to him as “selfless” and an “ability to make everyone around him better.”
Cory Diaz, a former Louisiana Tech beat reporter, now with The Greenville News, spoke to The Cecil Whig on Wednesday about getting to know Ferguson on and off the field during the 2017-2019 seasons covering Ferguson and his college teammates.
“During my time covering Jaylon, as the years went on and once he got to know you, he would peel back the curtain.And you got to know the person,” Diaz said. “He made people around him want to be better. He and his brother (Jazz) wanted to make people laugh as much as possible.”
Jaylon leaves behind a fiancé, Doni Smith, and three children and a family he adored and worked hard to make proud every day.
“He think of [Doni) and the three kids,” Diaz said. “They won’t be able to see their dad after practice or after a game. They will get to know their dad through what I am sure will be countless positive stories and how good of a person he really was.”
In his Ravens career, Ferguson made 67 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries. His 45 career sacks still holds as the NCAA record.
“He was a good-hearted, gentle person,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “He was a joy to talk and be around every day. You always wanted to see and talk to ‘Ferg.”
Siragusa arrived in Baltimore prior to the 1997 NFL season and his bigger than life personality inside that 6-foot-3, 340-pound frame and brash New Jersey demeanor quickly made him a Baltimore favorite.
Siragusa played 11 NFL seasons including the first seven with the Indianapolis Colts before singing with the Ravens. He later used his boisterous personality to entertain millions as a sideline reporter for FOX.
Siragusa was an anchor on the defensive line for four seasons and helped lead one of the best defenses in NFL history to a Super Bowl championship in 2001.
“This has been a tough day for our Ravens family,” Baltimore mayor Brandon M. Scott said in a statement.I will never forget watching the 2000 Ravens team win a Super Bowl with the best defense to ever grace the NFL, and Tony was an integral part of that history-making defensive-front. They brought pride and recognition to Baltimore, and we are forever grateful for that.”
Ravens officials released a statement on Ferguson as well. The team called him a “respectful young man”.
“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” a post through the Ravens social media post stated. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”
