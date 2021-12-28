With the rising cases of COVID-19 recently across America and specifically across the state of Maryland, the Cecil County Board of Education put a mandate in place for all individuals attending a sporting event in the county that is indoors must wear a mask at all times.
This mandate includes all indoor events such as basketball, wrestling, archery, indoor track and field as well as swimming.
On Monday, The Maryland Department of Health reported 621,220 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including the newest strains Omicron and Delta. The numbers show a 5.43% increase or 28,541 more cases than the last report on Dec. 3 - just a 17 day stretch.
The mandate does not extend to coaches, players and officials during the game but to the fans in the stands.
Food and drink are also to be consumed in the lobby. While it may not be a popular rule among fans in Cecil county, the main focus for all involved in putting on the events is to make sure the children can play.
“We want to try to protect everyone that we can,” Perryville basketball coach Ron Kidd said. “I wish it was, if you are vaccinated you don’t have to wear them, but that is my personal views.”
The players are also voicing their displeasure with the mandate but have been following it as well at school during the day and then able to shed them when it is time to play ball.
“I don’t like it,” North East guard Ethan Hassell said. “I don’t like having to wear a mask at all, but it is something we have to deal with - and I understand it when we are at school.”
Others said they see too many people not wearing the mask the proper way - covering the nose and mouth - which defeats the purpose.
“I really think it is kind of stupid,” Angelo Stanley of Perryville said. “Because people wear them down anyway, so it isn’t really helping anything except you have to have it on you.”
Others, such as MPSSAA basketball offical Heyward Boutte are taking extra precautions. Depsite the mandate not calling on officials to wear masks during games, Boutte says wearing a mask and gloves while he is in the midst of officiating a game is a personal choice that makes him feel safe.
"It’s just an option and a tool for us,” about the said. “It’s just my preference. (The virus) has not changed things a whole lot. Basketball is still basketball between the lines. I just prefer to make sure I stay safe.”
Boutte said that the county taking steps to keep the games going on important to the officialsc, coaches, players and administrators. “I think it’s very important,” Boutte said. “It keeps the kids off the street and keeps them focused in school.”
But at the end of the day, the focus has always been done with a common goal in mind that everyone can agree on: let the children play the game they love and not take a risk on another shutdown such as in 2020
“We are following the mandate and trying to enforce it,” Bohemia Manor Athletic Director Bruce Kline said. “It doesn’t matter if anyone agrees with it or not, it is the policy and we have to follow it and we are going to do whatever we have to do to make sure the kids can play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.