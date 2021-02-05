ELKTON — After over an hour of public comment and additional discussion on the matter, the Cecil County Council voted to disregard the introduction of newly numbered resolutions regarding five appointees to the Cecil County Ethics Commission and to rescind its previous rejection of five similar resolutions that came before the council during its Jan. 19 meeting, and to have those appointments be considered during the council’s Feb. 16 legislative meeting.
The procedural maneuvering came about due to perceived issues in the council’s new resolutions, numbered 14 through 18, which sought to reintroduce five members previously appointed by County Executive Danielle Hornberger to the ethics commission. The matter was approved by a vote of 4-0 with Council Vice President Jackie Gregory (R-District 5) abstaining due to her desire to seek legal counsel before moving forward in the matter.
Council President Bob Meffley (R-District 1) took some time during the meeting to try to respond to the more than two dozen residents who offered comments on the matter, in an attempt to explain what happened during the process.
“What happened with all this is the people listed on the website (proposed ethics committee members), which somebody brought out, they were listed as the ethics committee on the website, which we hadn’t even voted them in,” he said. “That’s why the council turned it down.”
Meffley said he checked with attorneys on the matter and he stated, “You can research this (the legal issue surrounding how the council handled its previous vote on the ethics commission appointee resolutions) until the cows come home and you’re not going to find anything that says, this is the right move or the wrong move.”
He reiterated that the vote was nothing against the particular appointees, as several of the residents who spoke during the council’s legislative session Tuesday voiced support of two of the candidates. Meffley further stated that the Hornberger Administration is taking the position that while the council rejected the resolutions relating to the five appointees that rejection did not act to reject the appointees themselves, and therefore if the council does not act within 30 days of appointment, the appointees are deemed to have been appointed to the commission.
Meffley said the idea behind the newly numbered resolutions (Resolutions 14-18) was that the council would bring the appointees back before the council and then have a two week period to vet the candidates.
Meffley said the Hornberger Administration then made him aware that they would not recognize the council reintroducing the appointees by new resolutions, which then led to the idea of rescinding the action the council took on the previous resolutions, reintroducing those resolutions (Resolutions 8-12) and moving forward with vetting the appointees.
County Administrator Dan Schneckenburger then asked to read a statement from Hornberger regarding the matter.
“It was noted in our conversation that the administration did not authorize or request anything regarding the ethics commission appointees to be put on the agenda for this evening’s legislative session on behalf of the county executive,” Schneckenburger said. “It was also noted that the agenda posted on the website was changed from the one posted earlier this week regarding these appointees. The administration also recognizes that legislative agendas must be available and or posted 24 hours in advance to comply with the Maryland Open Meetings Act, sincerely Danielle Hornberger, county executive.”
Meffley said the council has the right to change the agenda if some issue comes up, which he said was advice he received from legal counsel.
Meffley then said, “To be honest with you, there are so many things in this county that are important and we’re bogged down on this ethics board, and I really think we are going down a rabbit hole, and guess what, it’s hard to get out of.”
Gregory made a motion to move the considerations of the resolutions to the end of the agenda and then to go into executive session in order to receive legal advice on the matter. Gregory’s motion failed for lack of a second.
Council Member Bill Coutz (R- District 2) made the ultimate motion to disregard the introduction of the newly numbered resolutions and to rescind the previous rejection of Resolutions 8 through 12.
Of the residents who spoke at Tuesday evening’s legislative session, there were those on both sides of the issue. Some voiced opposition to Hornberger’s removal of the prior ethics commission and its replacement with five new members. Others supported Hornberger’s actions and noted that under the Cecil County Charter she was well within her rights as county executive to remove the prior commission and replace it with a new board. Still others spoke in support of two particular Hornberger appointees, Charles Kelso and Andrew Goins.
Goins was also present during the meeting and spoke about his concern that no one on the council ever reached out to him or interviewed him before rejecting his appointment.
Other appointed members to the council include: Janet Pope, Joseph Graf and Heather O'Rourke.
