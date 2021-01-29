ELKTON — During the Cecil County Council’s Tuesday afternoon work session Council Vice President Jackie Gregory (R- District 5) presented updates regarding several pieces of proposed legislation before the Maryland General Assembly that have been recently discussed during discussions with the Maryland Association of Counties (MACO).
Gregory went through several bills during Tuesday afternoon’s session, including providing the relevant recommendations from MACO regarding the bills.
Several of the bills presented are opposed by MACO as they would create unfunded mandates for county governments, increasing the overall level of expenses counties would face in a variety of different facets.
One of the examples of such an unfunded mandate is HB 192 would require each county board of education, beginning in the 2021-2022 school year, to install at least one video recording device in each special education classroom and would require video recording devices to record the classrooms and exclusion areas during school hours and during any time that the classroom or exclusion area is in use.
Gregory said MACO was opposed to the measure as it would add additional expense to counties and county school districts.
The next bills are companion bills, HB 321 and SB 061, that would require diaper changing facilities to be used by adults in any public facility. Gregory said that if such a measure passes it could result in an increase of $150,000 per project. MACO is also opposing this bill due to the increased expense to counties.
SB 330 would require the State of Maryland to require that projects proposed after Dec. 31, 2021, to require that the project be designed, engineered and constructed in a manner that allows the roof to withstand the weight of solar panels. It would also require certain projects to include the installation of the maximum number of solar panels for which a project was designed and require the Maryland Green Building Council to provide certain recommendations.
Gregory said MACO also opposes SB 330 on the grounds it constitutes an unfunded mandate.
HB 037 and SB 035 would also create a form of unfunded mandate, Gregory said.
The companion bills would repeal a certain limitation on the applicability of the prevailing wage law to the construction of a public work and apply the prevailing wage law to construction of certain public work funded in whole or in part with state funds. It would also reduce the contract threshold amount from its current spot, projects over $500,000, to any project over $250,000.
Gregory also referenced several bills, that while they don’t necessarily include unfunded mandates, do create certain rights and restrictions that could negatively affect counties like Cecil.
One such piece of proposed legislation is a provision, found in HB 082 and SB 151 that would propose an amendment to the Maryland Constitution establishing an unalienable right in every person to a healthful environment and declaring that the state’s natural resources are the common property of every person, and that the state is the trustee of the natural and historic resources of the state.
Gregory noted that these companion bills are broad and not well defined and could create a cause of action allowing residents to sue governmental entities. She noted that such a provision could be a legal disaster for Cecil and other counties.
Companion bills HB 051 and SB 121 would require a local governing body, on the application of by a property owner for a special exception to construct or operate a landfill in an area zoned for residential use to require an environmental justice analysis paid for by the property owner describing any potentially adverse environmental, health and economic impacts to the area. It would also require the Commission on Environmental Justice and Sustainable Communities to recommend strategies for state oversight of local zoning decisions that present environmental justice concerns.
Gregory noted that the main concern with these bills is creating more state oversight of local issues and decision making processes.
Another bill opposed by MACO, according to Gregory, is SB 230, which would reduce, from 90 to 30, the number of days that a political subdivision has to respond to a request by the Maryland Port Administration to acquire property in the political subdivision before approval is deemed to have been given.
Gregory noted SB 230 was opposed because it added an increased restriction on county governments.
There were also several bills that Gregory noted were supported by MACO including HB 173, which specifies that certain appropriations calculated under a funding formula would be changed. She noted that Cecil County may want to look at this bill as it could increase local funding for capital projects at community colleges.
Gregory said that SB 067, which deals with emergency medical services vaccination administration would allow for more people to be able to administer vaccines and was a timely measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She noted that MACO also showed support for SB 235 which would require that certain funds paid into the Major Information Technology Development Fund shall be used to support a state telecommunication and computer network and the statewide Public Safety Interoperability Radio System. Gregory noted that this would increase funds for public safety communications throughout the state.
Finally, Gregory noted that there was some debate regarding HB 043, but that ultimately MACO came down on the side of supporting the measure.
HB 043 would alter the uses of the Rural Broadband Assistance Fund; establishing the Office of Broadband in the Department of Information Technology to assist local jurisdictions in improving access to high speed internet. Gregory noted that one of the issues presented against the measure was that it would expand the fund to include larger, less rural counties and that this may negatively affect funds applicable to smaller more rural counties.
Council Member Al Miller (R-District 3) said he was also concerned about a state agency running the fund and was worried that Cecil County would receive less under the proposed bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.