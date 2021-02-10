With the excitement of the Presidential Election and Inauguration over and as we start preparing for the midterm elections in 2022, the Cecil County Board of Elections would like to take this opportunity to thank those involved with the Election this past November.
It goes without saying that the COVID challenges of 2020 directly affected how our country held elections this time around. In Cecil County, other than longer lines than any of us have experienced, Early Voting, Election Day Voting and Canvassing (counting the votes) went more smoothly than any of us on the Board had hoped for. This, of course, was due to the magnificent effort of Ruie LaVoie, Election Director, Karen Perry, Acting Deputy Director and their entire staff.
Cecil County is fortunate to have a large pool of experienced and dedicated Election Judges who worked long hours setting up Voting Centers, helping voters to navigate the COVID challenges and canvass a record number of votes — OVER 69 percent of registered Cecil County voters voted in November 2020!
On behalf of the Cecil County Board of Elections, we would like to extend a huge and heart felt “thank you” to the voters of Cecil County. YOU followed the COVID regulations we had to enforce with grace and style. YOU took the time to know the issues and update voter registrations that help to keep our voter rolls in great shape and our counts accurate. YOU are why Cecil County can claim one of the most efficient, peaceful and successful election seasons in the state. Thank you Cecil County voters! It is a pleasure to work with you.
