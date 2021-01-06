ELKTON — Cecil County recently received an award of $448,139 in Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding for the purpose of supporting local partners including victim services, law enforcement and child service agencies according to a recent release from County Executive Danielle Hornberger.
The grant was awarded to Cecil County’s Department of Community Services’ Community Partnership’s Division, by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services (GOCPYVS), and covers retroactive expenses from April 2020 through December 31, 2021, according to the release.
“I applaud the award of this grant to Cecil County’s Department of Community Services’ Community Partnership Division. In the midst of a pandemic, it is imperative that the County has the ability to support our community partners as they assist children and families during this difficult time,” Hornberger said in a released statement.
The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services stressed the importance of comprehensive, collaborative projects that benefit the entire community; as such, the Department of Community Services approached multiple community organizations in an effort to create both a competitive and highly collaborative application, the release states.
Cecil County is partnering with seven organizations to disseminate this funding:
Boys and Girls Club of Harford and Cecil Counties
The Bridge, Domestic Violence/Rape Crisis Program (Department of Community Services)
Cecil County CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates)
Cecil County Sheriff’s Office
Generation Station
Taylor Wellness Center
Youth Empowerment Source
Services to be provided with grant funds include educational support for children, provided by the Boys & Girls Club, CASA, Generation Station, and Youth Empowerment Source, according to the release. The Boys & Girls Club will be providing the “Club on the Go” from 3-6 p.m., taking youth development programming and food to communities in need, via a specialized van. Activities will include arts, sports and STEM.
CASA and Generation Station are offering more traditional classroom education options for youth, especially those who cannot access virtual learning from home or who require in-person guidance and assistance. CASA will focus on serving foster, kinship, and/or underserved youth from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., providing a safe place for virtual schooling at the former Immaculate Conception School, using Cecil County Public Schools’ virtual learning classes.
Generation Station will work similarly, providing services primarily to Bohemia Manor school district students, at Five Rivers Church in Elkton. Generation Station will operate from 3-6 p.m., and provide transportation assistance to students attending the program, as needed the release goes on to state.
Youth Empowerment Source will be providing training for their staff related to trauma, mental health, and COVID-19, and using this training to serve families and children enrolled in programming.
Additionally, they will be providing hotspots and computers to continue to virtually serve “opportunity youth,” which are young persons between 16-24 years of age who are not engaged with school or work.
This program focuses on GED and job skill acquisition, while addressing soft skills, money management, conflict resolution, and other critical issues.
In order to support law enforcement services during the pandemic, CESF funds were approved to reimburse officers for daycare expenses incurred when daycare providers were closing or offered limited options for child care, as officers were required to work to avoid staff shortages, the release states.
Finally, services focused on victims will support therapeutic options from Taylor Wellness Center, Inc. in Port Deposit, as well as the purchase of additional shelter supplies for The Bridge, Cecil County’s Domestic Violence/Rape Crisis Program, to allow set-up of an emergency location for shelter during the pandemic, if needed. Taylor Wellness will support families through psychotherapy and case management, as well as adjunctive therapies such as expressive arts, nutrition coaching, and dance, yoga, and Zumba classes.
For more information on the above programs, please contact Barbara Smith at bsmith@ccgov.org or reach out to each agency directly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.