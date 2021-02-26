CHARLESTOWN — The last of four volunteer firefighters who suffered burns while battling an intentionally-set house blaze near North East earlier this month returned home Friday night — in ceremonious fashion — after spending nine days at the Bayview Burn Center in Baltimore.
A motorcade comprised of eight fire and police vehicles streamed into the Charlestown Volunteer Fire Company parking lot shortly after 8 o’clock that evening, with sirens blaring and emergency lights flashing.
Standing in a line near the entrance, fellow firefighters and other well-wishers were there to greet the procession. Chesapeake City Volunteer Fire Company and Singerly Volunteer Fire Company fire trucks were present, too, as were some of their members.
Moments later, after an SUV peeled away from the arriving convoy and pulled into a bay, the returning firefighter — Danny Miller, 20, of Charlestown — slowly emerged from the front passenger’s seat. He did so with assistance from his father, Jason Barrow, who had driven that vehicle from the hospital, and Miller’s fellow passengers; his mother, Annie Barrow; and his girlfriend, Brianna Price, 19. Jason Barrow is CVFC’s fire chief.
Hunched slightly, Miller grabbed onto a wheeled walker.
Then he received the first of several hugs and handshakes in store for him that night.
A long nine days
“Thanks for coming . . . I appreciate you guys. I really do,” Miller said several moments later, now standing inside the CVFC firehall while addressing the group of people who had turned out to welcome him home.
(About 90 minutes earlier, a few of those people had greeted Miller with applause as he was wheeled out of the burn center — the starting point of his 50-mile-long motorcade. That convoy grew in size when some Maryland State Police patrol cars joined on Interstate 95 in Harford County and, after it had crossed into this county, two Cecil County Sheriff’s Office vehicles attached onto the southward procession near Perryville.)
At that outset of the gathering, after bashfully acknowledging that he didn’t know what to say, aside from thank you, Miller said, “I want to shake all of your hands.” And seconds later, a line of people had formed to Miller’s right and, as each person reached him, he shook hands and shared a few embraces.
Then he addressed his well-wishers once again.
Miller seemed upbeat as he expressed his gratitude, peppering his sentiment periodically with light-hearted comments about his bland diet while hospitalized and about other observations he had made during the past week and a half.
“Don’t get burned; that’s all I can say,” Miller said at one point, after remarking, “It’s been a long nine days.”
White bandages covered Miller’s left arm, from his shoulder down to the top of his hand. Although concealed by the right sleeve of his partially draped coat, white bandages reportedly covered the entirety of his other arm, as well.
Through a gauzy skull cap, a patch of white bandages could be seen on the top of Miller’s head. He also was wearing a meshy tank top — just enough light, airy fabric to provide covering while preventing agitation to the burns that Miller suffered on both sides of his back.
One week earlier, Miller had undergone a three-hour-long operation in which Bayview Burn Center surgeons performed skin grafts on both of his arms, his back and head, according to Annie Miller.
She told the Cecil Whig that her son, who lives on his own, will not be able to return to his construction job or to run CVFC fire calls the next several months, at least.
Miller joined the CVFC at 16, the youngest age of eligibility, and he has been battling blazes for approximately the past five years.
“Danny has always been a social butterfly. He loves serving as a firefighter. That is his passion. He wants to be a motivational speaker someday,” Annie Miller later told the Cecil Whig outside the firehall, before commenting, “But his spirits have been down. It’s awesome that he’s out of the hospital now, and I’m so glad he’s back home. This may perk him up.”
Four firefighters burned
Miller suffered his serious injuries after entering a burning house in the 100 block of Superior Court in Lakeside Mobile Home Park at approximately 1 a.m. on Feb. 10, moments after arriving at the scene and moments before the first hose-spray of water even hit the flames.
Entering the building with Miller and also suffering burns — of lesser and varying degrees — were two of his fellow CVFC firefighters — Ryan Jenkins, 22; and Jordan Heverin, 17. Jenkins has been a volunteer firefighter for five years, two with North East Volunteer Fire Company and the past three with CVFC. Heverin has been a CVFC firefighter for 15 months.
An MSP helicopter crew flew Miller and Heverin from the fire scene to the Bayview Burn Center in Baltimore. Treated for burns to his both hands and his arm, Heverin spent two nights at the hospital before he was discharged.
An ambulance crew transported Jenkins from the fire scene to that same burn center, where he spent one night before he was discharged. Jenkins was treated for burns to right shoulder and left hand.
A North East Volunteer Fire Company firefighter also suffered burns to his hands when he attempted to enter the burning building, knowing that Miller, Heverin and Jenkins were in distress inside that structure. An ambulance crew transported him to Union Hospital in Elkton, where he was treated and later discharged.
During the homecoming event Friday night, Miller asked Heverin and Jenkins to join him at the front of the room because he wanted to have his picture taken with them.
Miller also summoned NEVFC EMT/Firefighter Koty Wright, 38, to the front to be in that photo, too.
Wright, who has served with NEVFC for approximately 20 years, is credited by Miller, Heverin and Jenkins with saving their lives when he pulled them out a window, after flames inside that burning mobile home suddenly intensified near them.
Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal investigators reported that Wright was the first person to reach the rescue window and that he did, indeed, pull distressed firefighters through that opening. They also cited an MSP trooper and a CCSO deputy for assisting in that rescue, as well as in stripping the charred gear off the burned firefighters and helping place them on stretchers.
A MOSFM spokesman told the Cecil Whig that the gear worn by firefighters safeguards against fire — but only up to a certain point of exposure to flames. “It provides a layer of protection, but it isn’t fireproof,” the spokesman explained.
‘I could have died’
Miller, Heverin and Jenkins — all wearing their turnout gear and using their SCVAs (self contained breathing apparatus) — entered the burning mobile home because they wanted to search the place in case anyone was trapped inside the structure.
Within one day after the blaze, MOSFM investigators reported that the mobile home had been vacant for quite some time and that an unknown person or people had deliberately set the fire. As of Tuesday, no arrests had been made in the arson case. (MOSFM detectives also later reported that the vacant property has a history of criminal and drug activity.)
At the time of the fire call, however, none of that information was known.
“It hadn’t been confirmed that it was vacant, so I decided that we would do a primary search,” Miller said, adding, “No one was inside.”
Moving as a unit, Miller followed as Heverin and Jenkins entered through the front door into the burning house. Moments later, the flames inexplicably flashed and the fire quickly spread, exposing the firefighters to extreme heat and blocking their path to the front door that they had just entered.
“When I looked back behind me, it was just aglow. So we had to find another way out. We crawled along the wall. When I gave the mayday, it took all of my breath. It was so hot that it was hard to breath. It’s hard to explain. We were never in the fire, but the heat was on us. I was trying to conserve my air,” Miller said.
After finding the window, Miller broke the glass. That’s when the three firefighters heard a guiding voice — one belonging to Wright, who was standing outside the burning mobile home, near that opening.
“I was never so happy to hear a voice,” declared Heverin, who was the first to be rescued because, according to Miller, he is the youngest and is regarded as a little brother.
Heverin expressed some doubt that the window would accommodate his frame, which he believed to be much larger than the opening. “I said, ‘I can’t fit,’ and he (Wright) said, ‘We’re going to make you fit’,” Heverin remembered, before opining, “I wouldn’t have made it out that window if didn’t pull me through.”
Miller was pulled through the window next, then Jenkins.
“I was fading. I didn’t have anything left,” Miller recalled.
Wright told the Cecil Whig that he couldn’t discern the identities of the firefighters because they were coated in black soot.
The helmets worn by Miller, Heverin and Jenkins had melted in the extreme heat.
A representative of a firefighting equipment company recently inspected the SCVA that Miller had worn on Feb. 10, as CVFC officials looked into replacing that heavily damaged breathing apparatus, according to Miller, who then learned how fortunate he really is, despite the burns that he suffered.
“He said I had about 15 or 20 seconds left of breathing with it. It was that damaged,” Miller told the Cecil Whig on Tuesday afternoon, summarizing, “So I could have died.”
‘It’s the job’
Miller noted some lessons learned from the harrowing experience while speaking to the gathering of well-wishers on Friday night.
“I’m so glad that me, Jordan and Ryan made it out,” Miller said. “Don’t panic. Me and my guys, we stayed together, and we all got out.”
Miller also advised his fellow firefighters to wait until at least one hose is spraying the flames, before entering a burning building.
“Take your time. Don’t be afraid for that hose to be charged,” Miller said, punctuating his advice with this personal-knowledge caution: “It isn’t any fun sitting up in that burn center.”
In addition, he emphasized that any firefighter, volunteer or paid, can suffer burns and other injuries at anytime — regardless of how many or how few fire calls his or her department handles.
“We don’t run the most calls,” Miller said, comparing CVFC to bigger, more populated places like Elkton. “But if it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone.”
Even with burns over a great portion of his upper body, placing his pre-injury life on hold indefinitely, Miller emphatically declared that — if he could travel back in time to the morning of that fateful fire — he still would enter that burning building and search for people possibly trapped.
“I’d do it again,” Miller told the gathering of well-wishers, before commenting matter-of-factly, “It’s the job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.