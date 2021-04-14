Bel Air, MD — The Harford County Chamber of Commerce virtually hosted its annual Economic Outlook event on March 31. Sponsored by APGFCU, the afternoon featured speakers Dr. Daraius Irani, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & Applied Research at Towson University; Dr. David Bishai, Health Officer for Harford County; Rick Fletcher, Executive Vice President at The Kelly Group; and Len Parrish, Director of the Harford County Office of Community & Economic Development.
Dr. Bishai began by stating that, despite the current fourth wave of the COVID-19 virus in Maryland, there is hope on the horizon for economic recovery. Throughout March, total time spent away from the home decreased by 9.5 percent and total spending increased by 22.1 percent in Harford County compared to January 2020.
According to recent data, the leisure and hospitality industry has suffered the most because of the pandemic, Dr. Bishai continued. Reduced spending, primarily on services that require in-person interaction, has impacted low-wage workers. Businesses in the most affluent areas in the country lost more than half of their revenue, while less affluent lost a third. Data has demonstrated that individuals leave the home and stimulate the economy based on their own fear of the virus, rather than government mandates.
In closing, Dr. Bishai emphasized that investing in the reform of public health will increase consumer confidence and spending.
In regards to the stock market and investment, Rick Fletcher advised individuals to “not allow fear, greed, and hope to ruin a good portfolio,” and stay the course with their investments. Anyone who is looking to begin investing is encouraged to contact the Kelly Group, which does not have a minimum investment level.
Dr. Irani echoed that as more individuals are vaccinated, the safer households will begin to feel and the more they will travel, dine out, and stimulate the economy in other ways. In the past few months, consumption has increased but is still below pre-pandemic levels. Gross private domestic investment has grown significantly, a positive indicator for future production. There has been a decline in government spending, but at a decreasing rate, Dr. Irani continued. Imports continue to recover at a faster rate than exports.
Unemployment continues to decrease, but this is skewed by the fact that the labor force participation rate has decreased across most industries. This is especially true among women who became primary caregivers for children as schools moved to a virtual format. Job openings no longer outnumber individuals looking for work. National unemployment and underemployment have been steadily improving, but are yet to fully recover.
Dr. Irani cited a 14-year high in construction of new homes both nationally and on a state level in December 2020 and a boom in real estate activity. Food service businesses continue to suffer, while grocery store sales have been above pre-pandemic rates since April 2020. Manufacturing in the U.S. is in recovery as new supply chain opportunities emerge. Federal interest rates are back near zero, and expected to remain there. Long-term bond rates are beginning to increase.
On a state level, Gross State Product bounced back in the third quarter, as outdoor dining and activities were allowed. Maryland jobs continue to slowly recover, and initial unemployment claims have fallen but remain above normal. Government and healthcare remain the main sources of employment, respectively. In closing, Dr. Irani predicted that jobs will recover more quickly than previous forecasts, but GSP will take longer to fully recover.
Finally, Len Parrish echoed a positive outlook with his county-level update. The Harford County Office of Community and Economic Development works to strengthen opportunities for businesses growth and community stability, focusing on jobs, transportation, and housing. He praised the way our business community has come together to support our emergency services organizations and first responders, and the way Harford residents have supported local businesses.
In the wake of the pandemic, The Office of Community and Economic Development took on the role of distributing CARES act funding to our local businesses. To date, they have awarded more than 23 million dollars in grant funding to small businesses, working farms, restaurants, hotels, non-profits, and childcare facilities. They are exploring new ways to support local businesses, including telework and online sales. Their goal is to create a diverse economy that brings living wage jobs to Harford County across many sectors. The defense community, healthcare industry, and manufacturing and distribution are strong forces in our local economy.
