Beginning Wednesday, August 12th, home delivery subscribers to The Cecil Whig will now receive their local news delivered right to their mailboxes.
“We are pleased to partner with the United States Postal Service for delivery to our subscribers,” Director of Circulation Doug McAvoy said. “For our customers, they should see a seamless transition in delivery, as their paper will still be delivered the same-day as it always has. So when subscribers go out to get their mail, that day’s edition of The Cecil Whig will be there as well.”
“The postal service affords us the ability to continue to efficiently deliver the news to our subscribers because they are already going to each household in Cecil and surrounding Counties each day. The adjustment to our delivery method will allow us to continue to serve our readers with local news coverage and extend our investment back into the community.”
Mail delivery will start with the Wednesday, August 12th edition of the paper.
“We appreciate each of our independently contracted newspaper carriers and those who have assisted them in delivering the paper over the years” McAvoy said. “We will be working with the carriers to make a seamless transition for each of them.”
With the transition, The Cecil Whig will continue to be distributed by independent contractors to each of our single copy locations throughout Cecil and surrounding Counties by 6 a.m.
