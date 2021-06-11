Cecil County — Across the country, United Way organizations are striving to help the communities they serve with health and wellness issues, as well as support in more generic ways. During the pandemic, and now as we enter a new post-pandemic age, the United Way has reevaluated how to help people better and promote health and wellness.
On their website, the United Way Worldwide organization stresses they are committed to the “health, education and financial stability of every person in every community.”
The United Way of Cecil County takes that mission to heart.
United Way’s approach to health
“We believe ‘health’ is not just a physical thing,” said United Way of Cecil County’s Executive Director Terry Vodery. “We are also concerned about the emotional and behavioral wellbeing of the people of our community.”
The nonprofit here on the Upper Shore started in 1966 as a community fund for charitable activities in Cecil County, according to Vodery.
“It was started by a group of members of our community who were dedicated to helping the people of Cecil County who needed it most,” Vodery said.
In 1970, the organization officially became a part of the international United Way organization and started its status as a 501(c)(3).
Ever since then, the organization has been fully committed to the health of the citizens of Cecil County. However, with the coronavirus pandemic, the United Way has had to adapt its mission and what they do to promote good health and wellness of people in the community.
Before the pandemic, the United Way specifically helped folks get much-needed healthy food and provided services to promote good individual health and mental health.
“We support programs that deliver nutritious food and shelter to families and individuals throughout the county,” Vodery said. “We support several wonderful programs proven to provide mental health support, family mediation services and help for people in addiction recovery. We also support a program proven to improve parenting skills and the ability to care for children.”
Helping the community through the pandemic
Those helpful programs, though they continue them in earnest, had to change abruptly during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The pandemic required us to pivot quickly and change our approach,” Vodery said. “We immediately established the Covid Response Fund, aimed at bringing relief to our county’s most vulnerable individuals and families.”
United Way Worldwide has established this Covid Response Fund to help alleviate individuals’ problems caused by the pandemic.
“95% of your donation to United Way Worldwide’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund will provide relief to those left vulnerable by the pandemic,” reads the United Way Worldwide’s website describing the fund.
Vodery emphasized that this fund did a lot to help folks individually across the country and in Cecil County specifically.
“The aim of the fund was to simply bring relief to the agencies that were facing unexpected challenges and pressure due to the pandemic,” Vodery said. “We reached out to the community and the community stepped up to the plate with donations to help the people of Cecil County.”
When asked what the United Way of Cecil County has done to help people through the pandemic, Vodery responded: “Oh, there’s so much to share.”
“We helped provide therapeutic tools to ease anxieties of adults with developmental disabilities as they suddenly had to shelter in place,” Vodery said. “We helped provide safe emergency childcare for essential workers, thousands of emergency meals for homeless and food insecure people, technology needs for virtual family mediation services and helped with housing deposits for people needing a safe place to stay.”
Vodery continued talking about the health and vaccine initiatives they have started with senior citizens and older folks.
“This year, we have added a partner organization to our list that has been successful in getting elderly residents easy access to vaccinations as well as socialization and meals,” Vodery said.
The United Way’s hardships
While the United Way has pivoted to help people differently during the pandemic, they have had their hardships as well.
“I have to admit, the pandemic hit us quite hard,” Vodery said, noting the hardships they’ve faced.
With the United Way so dependent on individual and business donations, there is less money coming in now due to businesses being closed and individuals bringing less money than pre-pandemic times.
“People were concerned about keeping their jobs and being ready to face any further unexpected financial challenges,” Vodery said. “We had a dip in giving last year. As a result, we’re experiencing challenges to provide the full support to our partner agencies that we feel they deserve for the heroic job they do.”
Helping people going forward
Vodery emphasizes that, going forward, they will continue to help people affected by the coronavirus pandemic as well as get back to the impactful programs they were conducting, or starting to conduct, pre-pandemic.
“There’s hope on the horizon,” Vodery said. “Businesses are opening up. They want to bring back our United Way campaigns. People want to get back to a ‘better normal.’ We expect the new fiscal year to be successful and help more people. We’re ready to work hard.”
The nonprofit has gone through many changes over the last year, but Vodery emphasizes that, in spite of this, the United Way of Cecil County will continue to be committed to helping people maintain good physical and mental health through the pandemic and beyond.
“Many thanks to the wonderful people who support our organization,” Vodery said. “We envision a community where everyone has the opportunity to live a life with safety and dignity.”
