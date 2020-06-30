NORTH EAST — Stormwater Management Division Chief Van Funk says his team is the “boots in the field” — but sometimes those boots make their way into the North East Elementary.
From time to time, ducklings will get trapped within the school’s courtyard after their duck parents nestle on school grounds as a safe place to raise their young. Tuesday, Principal Lisa Lowe called the division for some help in safely removing the duckings — this is often referred to as the “duck round up”. The family of ducks, which inevitably returns over the years, are transported to a new home.
“The ducklings were in the courtyard and needed help getting out,” Funk told the Whig. “Sean McCandless and Jessica Klotz of my division were able to stop out, capture and relocate the family to the North East Middle wetland.”
