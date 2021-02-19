ELKTON — Conflict did not stop when the pandemic closed down or halted so much in Cecil County, but the organization devoted to helping solve conflict worried about being out of service.
Cecil County Community Mediation Center pivoted, according to Kathy Glace, executive director; not necessarily re-inventing themselves but rather making their services accessible online in the midst of the era of social distancing.
“We have added a confidential office space,” Glace said Tuesday. That small office inside the building at 224 East Main St. in Elkton allows one party in mediation access to a good connection for a virtual meeting with the other side of the conflict.
“We quickly found out people didn’t have a confidential space to mediate from home,” Glace said. “We had people trying to take calls in their bathrooms.”
Add to that the stress of having kids in school at home, working from home, or not working at all, Glace said conflict resolution issues added to some people’s already high stress levels.
“With the courts being opened, then closed, then open and closed again ... we can step in and maybe work to get this resolved,” Glace said of the out of court solution. Of course, if there’s a court case involved, she said the court would have to agree to whatever decision was made in mediation.
However through Cecil County Community Mediation Center the aggravation of court delays can be eliminated and that would be one less issue during a trying time.
“There’s a lot of stress around parenting plans with COVID. Kids, families, people are suffering,” Glace said. Using CCMC gives people a sense of empowerment, she said.
“What we don’t want to see is our community members continuing to struggle,” Glace said. “There’s hope out there.”
Glace said an online mediator has been hired and is mentoring others to do likewise. With help from other businesses in the building Glace said it’s possible for both parties to meet long distance from separate rooms.
“Of our last eight sessions, seven came here so it was obviously a big need,” Glace said. “It has turned out to be a good move.”
There’s a need for more volunteers to help with the mediation process. Find out more at cecilmediation.org or call 443-207-5159.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.