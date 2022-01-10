The Cecil College Seahawks continued its dominating ways with a pair of wins last week — 90-53 win over Lackawanna College followed by a 93-59 triumph over Monroe College in the Bronx, New York.
Cecil College is now 11-1 and on a nine game winning streak as well as being ranked No. 15 nationally.
If nothing else, the Seahawks have been consistent and balanced on offense this season. Against Lackawanna, sophomore Khalid Gates fell just short of a double-double with 16 points and 9 rebounds. Freshman Jacob Valeus had one of his best games as a collegiate player with 13 points and eight rebounds for Cecil College. Seahawks leading scorer Darell Johnson scored 13 points while grabbing 8 rebounds and recording 4 assists.
“Our depth has been a big key,” Seahawks coach Ed Durham said. “We play 10-12 guys per game and being able to sub in and out and different guys scoring.”
Lackawanna was led by David Pope with 16 points and 6 rebounds while Will Johnson added 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists.
In the win at Monroe College, the Seahawks had three players finish in double figures led by Gates with 14 points, Valeus with 11 points and Marlon Lewis scored 10 points. Valeus was also tough on the glass as he and teammate Hassan Corbin grabbed a team-high 6 rebounds.
The Seahawks are back in action Saturday when they host Southern Maryland at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.