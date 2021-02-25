ELKTON — The Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) annual Winter Art Show continued in a virtual form, presenting 150 pieces of student art ranging from elementary to high-schoolers. Parodies of classic works, like The Scream, to scenes of nature, and colorful modern abstract pieces showcased student artists’ creativity, despite the challenges of the pandemic.
“To have this happen, without needing to be in a physical space was a highlight of my year,” said Jennifer Fox, a teacher in CCPS for 20 years. “A lot of the other art things are all gone. And I live for this stuff.”
Fox, a teacher at Elkton High-School, said the Winter Art Show is important to build students’ enthusiasm for art by exposing their work to a larger audience. She discussed how one former student, Han Tran, made a pencil drawing of Jesus for one art show that went viral on Instagram.
“You can’t know what other people see in what you create unless you talk to people about it,” said Fox. “Exhibiting your work publicly is really satisfying. Because you recognize that, “hey, I’m actually good at this, and people care about it.”
Fox said that the public display also gives students a chance to build an artist portfolio, something essential when applying to University art programs.
The artworks displayed are a combination of classwork and pieces specifically made for the exhibition. CCPS Program Coordinator of Fine Arts, Dr. David Hastings said many CCPS schools provided art supply kits for students to take home. Teachers also became creative with assignments to accommodate students without supplies. Some students made works from found objects, such as horses made out of sticks. Fox focused on digital art, partially because many of her students didn’t have access to sketchbooks and colored pencils.
Fox received a $900 COVID relief grant from the Cecil County Arts Council to buy supplies for her students. Fox even delivered sketchbooks herself to people’s homes.
“You make it work,” said Elk Neck Elementary School teacher Christine Iaquinto. “No matter what materials you have, you make it work because you have to.”
Iaquinto said it’s important for kids to see work by more senior students since it broadens their view of what is possible in visual art.
“I’ve had so many students that have gone to the art shows when we had them in person, they’ll be walking around, and they’ll say, “Oh, my goodness, can we try something like this? We just have to modify it a little bit,” said Inquinto. “But yeah, we give it a whirl and see where it goes. I think it just helps to motivate kids.”
Iaquinto focuses on incorporating modern artists, like Reggie Laurent and Yayoi Kusama, whose work focuses on bright colors, into her class. One student, fifth-grader Kylie Mahoney, created a piece inspired by Kusama’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon.
The 150 pieces showcased this year are a marked decrease from the around 300 pieces exhibited most years. The smaller work volume is partly because of the virtual environment. Students had to scan or send pictures of their work to teachers instead of merely presenting the original work at Cecil College.
The smaller size also better fits the online medium for the art show. The show is split into three slide shows based off feeder schools, one for the North East area, one for Elkton/Bohemia Manor, and one for Perryville/Rising Sun. Hastings said having a larger amount of pieces would be difficult for the audience to scroll through and for parents to find their children’s work.
Each slide feels like the room of an art gallery with two or three art pieces on it. When you click on an image, you can read the students’ name, what inspired their work, and what medium they used.
The show, first uploaded in the beginning February, will remain online until May when the Spring Show begins. Hastings said other Maryland counties are thinking of using the model Cecil County created for their virtual shows.
“They learn from each other. It gives kids the opportunity to see what others are doing in this environment that we’re in,” said Hastings. “A lot of people focus on the things we can’t do. But I like to focus on the things we can do. If you see the work that they’re doing, you realize that we can still be creative and create work. It may be a different way to show it, but we’re making it work. And we’re doing a good job.”
