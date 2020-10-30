ELKTON — Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) will enter a new phase of hybrid reopening on Nov. 9, bringing students back for two days of in-person instruction each week, administrators announced Tuesday.
In an interview with The Whig, CCPS Superintendent Jeff Lawson explained that schools across the district have a cap on the number of students they can accommodate while maintaining six feet of social distancing.
With students back two days a week, schools will still adhere to this capacity.
“We charged our facilities and maintenance staff with going through every classroom in the school system and placing dots in the classroom where students could sit, honoring the six foot social distancing,” Lawson said. “What we have assured the health department is that we won’t exceed that six feet social distancing number.”
The district moved into a hybrid model earlier this month, with students who want face-to-face learning coming back one day a week. Each day, the district had a cohort of around 3,000 students back in schools, while the rest learned remotely from home. Teachers deliver lessons concurrently to face-to-face and virtual students.
About a third of CCPS students opted to remain fully virtual for the time being.
Lawson explained that the in-person cohorts ‘collapse.’ Students who are currently in schools on either Monday or Tuesday might begin attending on both days, though individual schools have the flexibility to adjust cohorts as needed.
With some schools approaching their social distancing capacity with the next phase of reopening, Lawson said that any further expansion would depend on guidance from the state easing the restrictions on social distancing for students.
“It’s been small, incremental steps for us, and so I think that doing that has really allowed us to practice,” he said. “We’re at a point now where we are getting close to being able to do as much as we can, as long as the six foot social distancing piece is in place.”
The district also debuted an online dashboard, which will be updated daily with the number of reported COVID-19 cases among face-to-face students, virtual students and staff in a given week. The dashboard reports one case from a face-to-face student, one case from a virtual student and one case from a staff member this week at press time Tuesday evening.
Commending his staff for responding to isolated COVID cases quickly and professionally, Lawson said that this month’s rollout of in-person instruction one day per week has gone well — knock on wood.
Operationally, doubling the number of students returning face-to-face would not change much about the school day. Students and staff will still be required to wear masks, practice social distancing and sanitize regularly.
