ELKTON — Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) will bring students back for one day a week of in-person learning beginning Monday, Feb. 8. the district announced in an email to families on Tuesday. The decision came days after Gov. Larry Hogan set a March 1 deadline for districts around the state to begin reopening, citing concerns about learning loss among students.
CCPS Superintendent Jeff Lawson said that the governor’s statement didn’t have a huge impact on the district’s reopening plan, stating that they were already eyeing Feb. 1 and Feb. 8 as potential dates to begin the once-a-week reopening.
“What the governor was asking school systems to do is something that we have been doing,” Lawson said. “I came into this job three years ago saying I want to put people first. I’ve stayed true to that, and I’m pretty comfortable with everything we’ve done.”
For many, though, once a week isn’t enough. Janie Culler, a North East grandmother of five, including three CCPS students, said the latest stage of the reopening plan was a joke.
“It’s a slap to the face,” she said in an interview with The Whig following the announcement on Tuesday. “How is my granddaughter in pre-k supposed to learn without leaving the house?”
Even with students back just one day a week, Lawson said, that’s roughly 5,000 students in the classroom on any given day — and he hopes returning even in a limited capacity can be meaningful for those students. But the district also has a responsibility to be mindful of safety and limit the number of people gathering under any one roof, he said.
“We have been as aggressive as anyone in trying to get our kids in school and keep our kids in school, while at the same time respecting the appropriate fear that’s in the community as it relates to contracting the coronavirus,” Lawson said. “We’re trying to thread that needle.”
While Hogan’s announcement did not fundamentally alter the district’s reopening strategy, it was an important signal that the state will back efforts to more quickly reopen.
“This really isn’t controversial,” Hogan said in a press conference last Thursday. “The science is clear. Nearly everyone wants to get our kids back into school.”
However, criticism came thick and fast that Hogan was overlooking the metrics which the state previously identified as keys to determining whether reopening was safe — a local seven-day COVID-19 testing positivity rate above five percent or a seven-day new case rate above 15 per 100,000 people.
Those numbers were first issued last spring, when districts around the country were clamoring for firm metrics to help guide the decision to reopen. Lawson said that this guidance became unsustainable as the pandemic evolved.
He emphasized that the close collaboration with the county health department has allowed them to make decisions based on local data.
“We really tend to look at our trends,” he said. “When we closed, it was clearly trending higher quickly. Right now, it’s trending lower, I would say quickly, so we’re coming back.”
Cecil County currently has a positivity rate of 8.4 percent and a new case rate of 28.1 per 100,000, compared to a statewide positivity rate of 6.6 percent and new case rate of 34.5. One week ago, the county had a positivity rate of 8.7 percent and a new case rate of 43.5.
He said that getting staff vaccinated was a godsend — as it stands, hundreds of CCPS staff, including a large majority of those who are currently back in schools with the initial five percent, have received their first vaccine doses. Still, schools will enforce mask wearing and social distancing in schools to try and ensure that reopening can proceed with minimal interruption from outbreaks and exposure between staff.
CCPS is ahead of many other districts in the state — the neighboring Harford County Public Schools announced Monday that it would not begin reopening until the deadline set by the governor, inviting just elementary students back once a week beginning March 1 and expanding to secondary students in the following weeks.
Already, five percent of CCPS students are back in the classroom four days a week. Those five percent of students most in need of in-person instruction also returned at the start of the school year in September, while most districts in the state remained entirely virtual. CCPS expanded its reopening through the semester, bringing students back first once and then twice a week, but returned to virtual learning in November amid a local surge in COVID-19 transmission.
Still, many parents have grown increasingly frustrated watching the grades and mental health of their students suffer, unable to return to work without a suitable childcare option for their kids during the day, struggling with connectivity and technology.
Concerns about learning loss dominated Hogan’s message to district leaders. He said that the cost of keeping students out of schools outweighs the safety concerns of bringing them back. Parents across CCPS share the governor’s concern.
Katherine Johnston, a mother of five in North East, said she and her husband spent hours a day getting their three CCPS students caught up with coursework.
Elise Goldy, who has a sixth grader at North East Middle School and an elementary schooler at Elk Neck Elementary School, said that it’s too early to know the extent of learning loss, particularly for her younger son with a developmental delay.
“Virtual learning was absolutely impossible,” she said. “He had no interest in the computer screen. There were days he would just sit there and cry.”
Stacy Onizuk, a mother of three CCPS students whose youngest son receives special education and was part of the first five percent to return, said she has seen a regression in his handwriting during virtual learning. She expressed concern that this would continue — even when he’s in the classroom, he logs in to classes taught online by teachers at home.
All educators except those with special leave would be back in the buildings as of Feb. 8, according to a district spokesperson.
Lawson shared concerns about learning loss, and said the district will work to offer robust summer school options that target specific needs shared by different students. He said that the curriculum and standards of assessment in virtual learning would hold up in comparison to a normal year, but acknowledged that many students learn better face to face.
The process of bringing those students back to the classroom starts Feb. 8.
Lawson didn’t rule out expanding to two days a week as early as Feb. 22, but he said he is evaluating new data daily and could not commit to that timeline. On the contrary, he said he is prepared to once again return to remote learning if needed.
Going forward, he said they will continue to monitor the metrics, make responsive decisions and communicate with families, as Lawson argues they have done throughout.
“We’ve been consistent — the dialogue is always there,” he said. “We do what we think is right in terms of trying to do it safely. I understand that it’s not enough for some, and that it’s too much for others, and I’ve come to terms with that.”
