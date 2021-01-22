ELKTON — Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) announced in an email Wednesday that the winter sports season would be cancelled.
The decision came after months of uncertainty as the district struggled to piece athletics into the larger strategy around reopening in the spring semester. Currently, just five percent of students are back for face-to-face learning, and the district has not yet outlined a timeline for expanding reopening to more students.
The season was ultimately cancelled, however, because the timeline was simply getting too tight — according to regulations from the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association, the window for the winter sports season closes in February.
“We know that this is an incredible disappointment for our student athletes, and we share in that disappointment,” the district wrote in a statement to families. “It is our hope that conditions will improve and that we will be able to hold a traditional spring athletic season in March.”
Student athletes in the district had a chance to participate in some fall athletics organized through a collaboration with the county Parks and Recreation Department. School teams participated in scrimmages with strict COVID-19 mitigation strategies, but the matchups were not part of the typical competitive state-wide structure.
Indicators seemed to suggest that the attempt at fall sports during October was successful — there was not evidence of viral outbreaks among participating students.
However, factors in addition to health metrics impacted the decision, namely weather. A crucial reason fall sports could proceed was that soccer, volleyball, football and other such sports can be played outside. That’s more difficult with a sport like basketball, and lower temperatures and less reliable conditions made it more difficult to hold regular outdoor practice and games.
Student athletes may look forward to a spring season amid a slow return to normal life. Athletes in winter sports, though, particularly seniors, have had to make yet another sacrifice.
