ELKTON — The 2022 Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) budget, presented by Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Lawson to the Citizens Advisory Committee on Tuesday, would increase spending by 1.7%, or 3.7 million dollars. A marked decrease from the previous year’s budget increase of 4.5%.
Though Lawson is confident that schools will re-open safely, a long-term decline in enrollment, leading to revenue reductions and staff cuts, continues to affect CCPS.
The school system’s loss of 500 students between 2020 and 2021 is part of a decrease of enrollment by 9.2% since 2009. Declining enrollment is especially prevalent in younger students, with 591 less pre-middle school students in 2020 than in 2019.
Assistant superintendent Dr. Carolyn Teigland said the district is preparing for a possible small spike in enrollment in some schools, however, as parents who began homeschooling their children due to the pandemic return when in-person learning resumes.
Lawson said the 2022 budget cut 15 teaching positions. Since 2009, CCPS has cut its teaching staff by 7.7%. CCPS may cut more jobs in 2022 as the budget discussion continues.
“When you start looking at cuts and 82% of your budget is people, it kind of ties your hands,” said Lawson. “You can’t cut $5 million dollars and not cut people; it’s impossible.”
Cecil County is ranked 17th out of 23 counties in the state in local funding per pupil, with the local government spending $1,891 less per student than the state average.
According to Lawson, it is difficult for CCPS to attract and retain highly-skilled employees. Cecil County does not generate enough college graduates to replace teachers who retire or leave the system, so the district has to recruit people from other parts of the region. Although Cecil County has the highest salaries for teachers with bachelor’s degrees in the region, with teachers earning $62,787 after ten years, it ranks near the bottom for teachers with master’s degrees.
“The dirty little secret is that the vast majority of teachers have a masters degree. They have to get a masters degree at a certain point in their career,” said Lawson. “The fact that you’re high at year 10 with a bachelor’s degree is almost moot because people don’t stay with a bachelor’s degree for long.”
Construction on the new $26 million Chesapeake City Elementary School is set to finish in September. The district will then start planning the construction of a replacement for Northeast Middle School. The $59,774,000 project has not yet secured funding, but Lawson is optimistic after conversations with the County Council and County Executive Danielle Hornberger.
“As a superintendent, this is one of the most exciting things you ever get to do,” said Lawson.
The budget also makes three smaller major capital requests with a total cost of $4,589,000. The district calls for an HVAC system at Cecil Manor Elementary School, a cooling tower for Bohemia Manor middle/high-school, and a new roof at Elkton Middle School.
The district budget is less flexible than previous years because of an influx of restricted federal and state money. The School Board met on Wednesday in a closed training session to discuss the strings attached to federal funds like the CARES act ESSER funding, which can only be spent on technology education, HVAC, personal protective equipment, and learning loss.
“Sometimes people want to buy you a swing set, but you can’t make the mortgage payment,” said Lawson repeating a comment he made to the Whig a year ago.
After the discussion, Lawson said that the district has to showcase its accomplishments in managing the pandemic when presenting its budget to the County Council. He cited how CCPS has been more aggressive in reopening than their peers in the region, noting how Cecil continued to have football scrimmages into the fall even when Hartford and other districts shut down.
“A lot of our students, their best place during the day is at school,” said Lawson. “It’s where they go and get treated with respect, dignity, kindness.”
Teigland said CCPS plans for summer schools to be in-person. The program will focus on math and reading, and will have a summer camp atmosphere to encourage attendance.
“We know we can’t hook kids in during the summertime unless we make it fun for them,” said Teigland.
The district will enter a new phase of reopening on Monday, bringing 4,000 to 5,000 students to class once a day. Lawson said quarantine requirements and the six-foot social distance public health measures will prevent CCPS from rapidly bringing 100% of students back to in-person learning five days a week.
“There are people who say open up the schools and consequences, to heck with them,” said Lawson. “But that’s not me right now.”
