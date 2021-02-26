BEL AIR — Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) is ‘actively planning’ for a full-time return to in-person learning in the fall, Superintendent Sean Bulson said at a Board of Education meeting Monday. The promise comes before the district rolls out its twice-weekly hybrid return, scheduled to begin next week.
“Barring any major change, we are developing a plan that would essentially be five days of in-person instruction at the majority of our schools,” Bulson said. “We are looking to move for the next school year all virtual instruction to one setting.”
He explained that the district will still offer a virtual learning option for those students and families who are not comfortable returning to the classroom, but that it would be reconfigured as a blended virtual program to minimize the back-and-forth required of teachers in balancing both in-person and remote learners during lessons.
Rebecca Pensero, the district’s coordinator of eLearning, has overseen blended virtual programs offered to HCPS students for years. She distinguished a blended virtual program from virtual schooling.
“In a blended virtual program, we’d be using our own teachers, we’d be providing our own curriculum and we’d be implementing that daily scheduled synchronous time with our students,” Pensero explained. “A virtual school does not incorporate synchronous elements, and most time it relies on outside vendors to provide the curriculum.”
For Pensero, among the vast challenges and frustrations of the pandemic, one potentially positive outcome is forcing the district to modernize learning and administration.
“COVID-19 really expedited this natural progression for aspects of successfully executing a blended virtual program that we can now use as the solid foundation for a program,” she said. “We’re building towards long term options for students that best fit their educational, social and emotional needs.”
Still, some members are focused on the short term.
Board member Patrice Ricciardi shared her excitement about the imminent return of many students to the classroom at least part-time. However, she brought the heat on the question of secondary students, many of whom are not slated to come back for weeks.
“We need to get our secondary students back to school,” she said. “It is our responsibility to make that happen.”
Board member Sonja Karwacki pressed Bulson and the HCPS administrators to provide a timeline of transitioning beyond one or two days a week of in-person learning later this semester. Carol Mueller, another member, asked for a more in-depth update on the plan for athletics.
Bulson said he would be working with school-level staff to determine whether accelerating the return this spring would be feasible. He added that recent positive trends in local health data do not reflect a full picture — there is still a high risk of transmission in the county, and district staff are wary of encouraging the spread of the virus and its variants by reopening too soon.
“If the experience reported by the district is that you’re not seeing significant disruptions of in-school transmission, that will be what leads to our conversation about the four-day-a-week plan for elementary by the end of the month,” Bulson said. “It’ll also, depending on where we are, help us determine if we can accelerate the secondary hybrid.”
Board members said they received much feedback from parents in recent weeks about the challenges facing students and the successes students have achieved — some have thrived in virtual learning, while others have fallen behind. Many board members emphasized that it’s their responsibility to account for the needs of all students.
“I am excited for our youngest students to return to the classroom next week,” said board member Roy Phillips. “We absolutely admire the hard work of all our students that they’ve put in during this horrible year of academia. Ranging from pre-k to the graduate schools and professional school programs, they are truly the unsung heroes of this pandemic.”
Phillips reflected on the somber national milestone of 500,000 lives lost in the first year of the pandemic, but he pointed to encouraging trends in local health metrics and the proliferation of vaccine doses. There is a light, he said, at the end of the tunnel.
“Vaccines are helping, and the community response is helping,” he said. “I foresee a day in the not too distant future when our students will be back in school, and we will all be cheering them on the sports fields.”
Board Vice President Rachel Gauthier echoed Phillips in commending HCPS students for making it through nearly a year of almost entirely virtual learning.
“You guys have done something that no other group of children has ever had to do in modern times,” she said, speaking directly to the students listening. “We’re not going back to school because we want to test you,” she added. “We’re going back to school because that’s where we belong. That’s your job. That’s what I tell my kids — school is your job.”
