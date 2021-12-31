CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jameer Nelson Jr. had 22 points as Delaware narrowly beat Charleston 67-66 on Friday.

Kevin Anderson and Ryan Allen each had 14 points for Delaware (10-5, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association).

Allen gave Delaware a 67-63 lead with 2:34 left and Anderson made a steal on Charleston’s final possession.

John Meeks had 17 points for the Cougars (8-5, 0-1). Brenden Tucker added 15 points. Osinachi Smart had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

