When Carole Martin had such a life-changing experience with yoga, she had to learn how to teach the ancient exercise and relaxation method so she could share.
That’s how Yoga on the Canal was born.
”I had a lot of arthritis pain years ago,” Martin said after teaching a recent class in her Chesapeake City studio that opened in September. At her doctor’s suggestion she tried yoga and found over time that her pain was relieved. “I started feeling really good and I thought, I want to share this.”
After completing Yoga Teacher Training, a friend tipped her off to the recently renovated building at 211 Bohemia Avenue and Yoga on the Canal was begun.
Class offerings include what she calls “Yogalates,” which is a combination of yoga and Pilates. That’s every morning from 7:45 until 9 a.m. Monday through Saturday. It’s also offered Thursday nights at 5.
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 9 there’s a Yin Yoga class.
”It’s very slow, very meditative ... to alleviate stress and anxiety,” Martin said. “We’re all under a lot of stress.”
In the coming weeks Martin will be adding products such as essential oils and CBD oil.
Take any class for $13. A 5-day pass is $65.
”Complete your card and get a free class,” she said of the promotion.
To learn more go to healthyandhappywithcarole.com
Namaste.
•••
A free Virtual Hiring Event is being held Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. hosted by the Susquehanna Workforce Network and the Maryland Department of Labor.
Employers taking part include Terumo Medical, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc., Griswold Homecare and TBest Consulting.
Bruce England, executive director of Susquehanna Workforce Network. said there are nearly 9,000 people in Cecil and Harford counties that are unemployed.
“A complete economic recovery cannot happen until all the residents of the Susquehanna Region who are looking for work find it. Our Virtual Hiring Event is one of the most effective ways, during the pandemic, to connect employers and job seekers,” England said.
Pre-registration is required so you can receive the Zoom link. Go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/swn-md-dol-virtual-hiring-event-tickets-136011378695
Cecil County residents in need of more information can email Alan Sexton at asexton@swnetwork.org or call 410-996-0550.
•••
Growth Inc. celebrated its 25th year in business, but quietly.
”Oh we had big plans,” said Alan Gardner who, along with John Riley, is owner of the Newark-based company. Then COVID threw a monkey wrench in those plans. “So I said, “Let’s have a cocktail and a hamburger and do it some other time.”
Gardner and Riley met at a DuPont printing plant in Boothwyn, Pa.
”John ran the facility. I ran the fulfillment operations,” Gardner said.
”DuPont decided they didn’t need to have a printing plant anymore, which left people in our positions vulnerable,” Riley recalled. He had always wanted to own his own business. It was a dream he’d shared with Gardner.
While the sale at Boothwyn got delayed Riley researched franchise options.
”Alan says, “You’ve been thinking about this” and I said, “Come with me,” Riley said.
So the pair bought a Sir Speedy franchise and left DuPont. The new shop opened in 1995. They branched out and added the promotional and marketing elements, putting it all under the Growth, Inc. umbrella.
”Most of our work is with health care, education, non-profits, manufacturing and real estate,” Gardner said, adding their reputation is in the delivery.
”We’ve made a name for ourselves with our speed and how fast we can do anything,” he said, adding that in today’s economy that often means same-day service.
”We have the ability to ship anywhere overnight,” Riley added.
Just as they did at DuPont, both have specific roles in the company and neither interferes with the other.
”For me it’s the technology, learning the new technology and bringing it in house,” Riley said.
”And I get energized when I can be around customers,” Gardner said of the skills he brings to the table. “My favorite thing is (being) in a sales call and helping a customer. My second favorite thing is working with John.”
Born and raised in Cecil County, Gardner would like to have more Cecil County customers. Growth Inc. has done work for Chesapeake Bay Golf and Chesapeake Inn.
”It’s been an interesting 25 year ride,” Riley said of the partnership. “We’ve had some great people work for us and with us. It’s been a really good decision we made.”
•••
Maid in Cecil is a mother and daughter cleaning company based in Elkton that started last month.
Linda Smith and her daughter, Chelsie Smith offer residential and commercial cleaning services including post construction, real estate, and move in or move out services.
Chelsie said they’ve yet to meet a job they couldn’t do.
”Ask us and we’ll do it,” she said. That includes COVID cleaning.
Both ladies have experience. Linda is still working for a cleaning company until Maid in Cecil builds up its clientele. Chelsie also worked in the field until her boss passed away and the job ended.
The cost is based on square footage. Right now the ladies are running an introductory offer of 15% off your first cleaning with discounts for veterans and chemotherapy patients.
Contact them through Facebook or send an email to MaidInCecil21@gmail.com. You can also call or send a text to 443-993-1653.
•••
Working with Cecil College, The Palette & The Page in Elkton has established an endowed scholarship, which will financially support students at the college who are studying ceramics, sculpture drawing or painting.
Cecil County residency is required, with emphasis on those pursuing a Fine Arts degree or a degree focusing on a particular medium.
Patti Paulus, Janet Youse and Lynn Whit, owners of the studio at 120 East Main St. in Elkton, have been working toward this endowment by hosting numerous fundraising events.
“This endowment is truly a community funded scholarship as the majority of the funds were donated by community members at events held at the gallery,” said Paulus, who is also on the Cecil College Foundation Board. “We feel the creation of a scholarship is our legacy to the community, and with it being endowed, it will endure long into the future.” said Paulus.
Those in final consideration must submit a portfolio review by at least two Cecil College professors in the art department.
“I think it’s a good learning opportunity for them to have to put together a portfolio or to have a body of work to show somebody that says ‘This is what I’m doing and this is what I’m pursuing,’” said Paulus. “If you want to be an artist, you have to put yourself out there.”
To apply for this or any other scholarship go to cecil.edu/scholarships
•••
Dixie Land Energy announced recently that it has added a new feature called “My Fuel Portal.” By using this feature customers of the Rising Sun company can get access to everything regarding their account including fuel delivery and HVAC service or monitor fuel consumption.
Dixie Land sells oil and propane heating fuels and on- and off-road diesel fuel as well as services air conditioners, burners and does HVAC installation and service in Cecil County and throughout the region.
To sign up go to dixielandenergy.com and click on “Customer Portal” or call 888-517-3680.
They also have a Facebook page and Instagram account. Those that “like” the Facebook page get exclusive offers.
•••
Employers that took advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program may now be eligible for the Employee Retention Tax Credit. However it can be a confusing process, which is why the Maryland Chamber of Commerce is offering a virtual seminar Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 featuring Fred Landy, senior consultant at KatzAbosch CPAs in Timonium.
Register now at mdchamber.org/events
•••
Cecil County’s Winter Restaurant Relief Grant program is now taking applications thanks to a $398,187 grant from the Maryland Economic Development Assistance Fund.
This grant opened Monday, the same day the Hotel Relief Grant closed. Funding is available to food and beverage service providers that are located in Cecil County and is operating at least 35 hours per week, and/or five days per week. Franchises and national chains are not eligible unless there is local ownership.
The business must have opened prior to Feb. 1, 2020 and be in operation year round.
”We are excited to have more relief funding to help another segment of the business community hit especially hard by the pandemic” said Steven Overbay, Director of the Cecil County Office of Economic Development. “As with each grant, our goal is to get the relief funds into the hands of the businesses as quickly as possible.”
Funds awarded can be used for working capital, equipment to improve ventilation or expand dining services, technology for carry out and delivery, purchase of carryout food service materials, PPE or sanitation services.
To find out more about eligibility and to get an application go to cecilbusiness.org
The deadline is March 1 at 4:30 p.m.
•••
Looking for a fast meal for four that doesn’t mean sitting in a drive-thru or spending a lot of money? Martin’s Food Store in Rising Sun now has “All Set in a Box.”
It’s a main course and sides, with most costing less than $5 per serving.
“While families are spending more time gathered around the table enjoying meals together, many are also facing meal fatigue when it comes to what they should prepare,” said John MacDonald, director of meal solutions and marketing operations, The GIANT Company, parent company of Martin’s in the Rising Sun Town Center.
Customers can call ahead at 410-658-7900 to order and pick up their meal in 15 minutes, in store between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily.
•••
Voting is open through Feb. 28 for the North East Chamber of Commerce Snowman Contest. Nine chamber businesses are hoping you will choose their creation, which are on display along Main Street.
You can also see each design — and vote — by going to northeastchamber.org
