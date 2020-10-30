Happening this week around the county …
Align Physical Therapy held a grand opening celebration Saturday at its new location in the Perryville Station Shopping Center.
Nathan Henderson said he and Dr. Joshua Harmon recognized a need for their services in the community.
“There’s not a whole lot of physical therapists in this town,” Henderson, a Physical Therapy Assistant, said Monday. “And this is definitely a growing area.”
Located at 5301 Pulaski Highway, Suite L, Align Physical Therapy has hours Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Henderson said they take physician referrals but people can also schedule themselves.
“If you’re in pain you don’t need a referral,” he said. The office is affiliated with physicians who can also help with prescriptions if needed.
Call 443-417-6086 for more information. Align Physical Therapy is also on Facebook and online at AlignPTSR.com
•••
Mark Saunders is the new president of the Cecil County Board of Realtors. Saunders was elected by the membership of the 61-year-old organization at the recent annual meeting.
Saunders served as president-elect for one year and will now lead the local board for another. He’s been with ReMax Vision since 2013.
“Before that I had a fair amount of investment properties,’ Saunders said. It was his broker that encouraged him to get that real estate license.
CCBR is usually very busy with its many community projects but 2020 has been a challenge for all.
“We were supposed to be in the Cecil County Christmas Parade,” Saunders said, adding it to the list of canceled events thanks to COVID-19. The board has continued some of its projects including the current food drive for Thanksgiving.
Cecil County Board of Realtors meets the second Thursday of each month. There are 473 members but Saunders said not all are licensed for real estate.
“We are a combination of realtors and affiliates such as lenders and title companies,” Saunders said.
In case you were wondering, Saunders said right now it’s “100% a seller’s market.”
“That’s because there’s not a whole lot available,” he said. “People want to be by the water or at the edge of a town.”
CCBR is located at One Brown Court in Elkton. For more information call 410-398-4844.
•••
Nephrology Associates, P.A., which has offices at 137 West High St. in Elkton and two Newark locations — 4923 Ogletown Road and 1092 Old Churchman’s Road — has recently added new technology to help the doctors manage documentation needed for patient care.
Made by Saykara, “Kara” is an artificial intelligence-powered assistant that takes on many of the administrative requirements placed on the physician. Doctors at Nephrology Associates are now able to focus more on their patients during an office visit and also have more down time away from the office. That good news for Dr. Prayus Tailor, one of the attending physicians.
“With Saykara, I just talk naturally. I can recap a visit after the fact, which typically takes between 30 seconds and three minutes, or I can have the iPhone app simply capture what’s being said during a visit,” Tailor said. “I find that patients really like this, especially when I summarize what I’ve heard them say and what I intend to include in the electronic health record, which gives them an opportunity to either confirm that I have it right or correct me if I’ve misstated something. It also helps reinforce what they need to do before their next visit.”
For more information or to make an appointment go online to delawarekidney.com or call 410-620-9200.
•••
ReStore in Aberdeen, the retail shop that helps support Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna, is looking for donations from both businesses and individuals to help in its recovery from the pandemic.
Relying on donations of building supplies, hardware, housewares, furniture, and accessories, ReStore uses the funds to help with construction of affordable housing in Cecil and Harford counties. Like other businesses the store at 1013 Beards Hill Road was closed in March and was not allowed to re-open until June. Also like other businesses, ReStore has had to pivot to survive.
“One thing the pandemic has taught us is that we need to be adaptable to our changing situation,” said ReStore Manager John Kunzelman. “For instance, reaching out to closing businesses to see if they’d be interested in donating their merchandise. It’s tough when our favorite local stores can’t survive economically now. However, they’ve told us they appreciate the fact that their donations are going to a good cause, and doing some good in the local community.”
Currently, the ReStore is accepting antiques, appliances (2010 or newer), bathroom vanities, building materials, dressers, household items, kitchen cabinets, lamps, puzzles/games, rugs, seasonal decorations, and upholstered furniture (free of rips and stains).
If your business or organization would like to have a Stuff-A-Truck event, or you need to get rid of unsold yard sale items ReStore will arrange for their truck to come pick it up.
Call 443-567-7698 for more information.
•••
Several local companies are hosting hiring events to find their next qualified employees.
West Cecil Health Center in Conowingo is in search of a Patient Financial Advocate to conduct outreach and enrollment for the federally qualified health center. Add that to their openings for medical and certified nursing assistants, medical receptionists, dental hygienist, dental supervisor and a custodian. The positions are needed at either the Rock Springs Road center in Conowingo or the Havre de Grace location; Beacon Health on Lewis Lane.
See all the job descriptions and apply online at westcecilhealth.org.
Thursday from noon until 6 p.m. Medline Industries is taking applications for Material Handlers and Case Selectors. Both positions at the new facility at 239 Belvedere Road in Perryville start from $15.50 to $17 per hour.
Medline Industries is registering people online at Indeed. Go to https://www.indeed.com/cmp/Medline-Industries for details.
•••
Lion of Judah Bible Cafe is now officially open at 304 Aiken Avenue in Perryville.
Merion Harmon, who is hoping the cafe will become an oasis to the community, witnessed that beginning during the celebration held Saturday.
“We saw people feel welcome to come right in and get some food,” she said. With tables inside and out she was overwhelmed that every seat was full. “What touched our heart the most was a man who spoke ... he said he could think of other things he could do because he was depressed, but he came in here and changed his mind.”
Open seven days a week from noon until 5 p.m., Lion of Judah Bible Cafe sells hot organic coffees and teas.
“We have a free library with hundreds of books,” she said. Grab a bag and shop in the thrift store for free too. There’s free wifi and a food pantry.
“On Saturday we have a brunch and bible study,” Merion, a trained chef, said. “It’s a round table bible study where you can ask questions and get answers; and we can connect you with resources.”
Find out more on their website at https://lion-of-judah-bible-cafe-inc.business.site/ or on Facebook.
You can also reach Merion by calling Lion of Judah Bible Cafe at 267-689-7238.
•••
University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health is included among a list of the top doctors in Maryland by Baltimore Magazine.
More than 300 UMMS physicians representing 135 specialties and subspecialties were listed and of those, 54 are either on staff at Upper Chesapeake in Bel Air and Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace or have privileges there. The magazine surveyed some 14,000 physicians in the area to determine the best. These names were chosen from more than 20,000 entries.
The full list is in the November issue.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.